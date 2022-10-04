Suspect apprehended in double shooting in Adams County

NEW MEADOWS — Following a double shooting in New Meadows, two people are dead and a suspect in the incident is in custody. In a news release Saturday afternoon, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn motel.
Officers from the sheriff’s office, as well as officers from the Washington and Valley county sheriff’s offices, Idaho State Police, McCall Police, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and Meadows Valley emergency and fire crews responded to the motel. There, two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds.
In a separate release Monday evening, the victims were identified as Hartland Inn owners Sara and Rory Mehen of New Meadows, ages 45 and 47, respectively. The investigation revealed that the suspect, Washington state resident John Cody Hart, 28, was a guest at the Hartland Inn.
“Hart was observed leaving the scene in a blue, Subaru vehicle,” at approximately 12:50 p.m., according to Monday’s release. “Another witness observed Hart’s vehicle traveling south on US Highway 95, south of Council.”
Shortly afterwards, an off-duty Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling to assist in the investigation located Hart’s vehicle. The deputy then directed responding Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and Weiser Police Department officers to the vehicle.
A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 95 north of Cambridge led to Hart being arrested without further incident.
“Hart was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by detectives. After the interview … Hart was booked into the Washington County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.”
Idaho State Police Forensics assisted with processing evidence in the case.
“We would like to thank all the agencies that assisted during this critical event. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families affected by this tragedy.”
