Suspect apprehended in double shooting in Adams County

NEW MEADOWS — Following a double shooting in New Meadows, two people are dead and a suspect in the incident is in custody. In a news release Saturday afternoon, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn motel.

Officers from the sheriff’s office, as well as officers from the Washington and Valley county sheriff’s offices, Idaho State Police, McCall Police, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and Meadows Valley emergency and fire crews responded to the motel. There, two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds.



