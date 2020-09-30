Survey says: Students prefer four-day schedule

PAYETTE — Students in the Payette School District returned to campuses this school year to a gift from the Board of Trustees: A four-day school week every week. The question was, how would students react to the idea of having three-day weekends every weekend?
To find out, the newspaper reached out to Cody Smithies, now the freshman class president at Payette High School.
“Everyone that I had interviewed actually prefers the 4 day week schedule over the 5 day week schedule,” wrote Cody in a Sept. 26 email.
Cody surveyed his peers to gather their reactions to the four-day schedule. Following are samples of their remarks, as submitted by Cody on Sept. 26.
• Freshman Hellen Albavera said she likes the change because it means she can accomplish more in less time.
“The 4 day weeks in my opinion are best because it gives me more time to get some assignments done,” wrote Hellen. “I use my Fridays to get anything I need to get done so that my Monday, they’re ready to be turned in. I can dedicate my Friday to work and then by Monday have everything caught up.
I don’t see cons to the 4 day week. It gives us a mental recharge day as
I am a freshman and this is all very new to me, and it can also be used as a catch up day. I really am enjoying the 4 day weeks.”
• For sophomore Amaiah Pecunia, an extra day at home is what sold her on the change.
“I really enjoy having the 4-day week! I get to some more time with family! As well as, getting more time to work on school assignments! It relieves a lot of stress knowing that we have three days to do homework! I overall really enjoy it!”
• At McCain Middle School, 8th grader K.J. Parsons admits that the change is unique when compared to surrounding communities.
“I like it, it just feels weird because no one around us has it,” wrote K.J.
• The ability to just get away from it all for an extra day appeals to sophomore Shannon Christensen.
“I actually really like the four day school week, it makes it easier to go out of town with my family. It makes it easier to go hunting because then I don’t have to wait to get out of school. I just like it it’s nice having a three day weekend gives me plenty of time to reset.”
According to Cody, other students liked how it gives the feeling of a quicker pace, while helping some students and teachers with time management. The only complaint he reported was from one student who expressed that it made it hard for students to get classwork done in person during the time allotted.
