Survey finds community felt left out on dress code

PAYETTE - In January, McCain Middle School eighth-grader Cody Smithies surveyed his peers on their feelings about the 2019-20 Payette School District Dress Code. After finding their opinion on the policy to be a collective thumbs down, Cody expanded his survey to include district parents, staff members, and members of the community including business owners. Cody, the All Student Body president at McCain, presented his latest findings as part of the ‘Citizens Comments’ portion of the Board of Trustees regular meeting on March 9.
“This survey was brought about by the encouragement of teachers, school staff, parents, students and concerned community members,” Cody told the board. “I never thought this would go further than just my school … It has brought forth some great information that can be useful for the school board to reconsider the structure of the dress code.”
Compliant clothes that don’t break the bank top concerns
The survey garnered a total of 295 total responses:
Payette parents made up the biggest portion of respondents, 61.3%, followed by students at 17.4% then community members and business owners at 15.4%.
When asked what school respondents were associated with, 30.2% said they were associated with more than one school. Respondents said they first heard about the survey via the internet and social media, 57.1%.
Following is a sample of responses to questions in the survey:
• When asked about their biggest concern about the dress code, the two top items were the availability of compliant clothing (32.5%) and the cost of those clothes (31.9%).
• When asked to rate the dress code on a scale of 1 to 10, 48.8% of respondents gave it a ‘1’, with ‘2’ and ’10’ tied for second place at 8.5%.
• When asked if sweats or athletic wear should be allowed, 58.6% said yes.
• When asked if stripes and patterns should be allowed (the dress code currently allows only solid colors), 93.7% said yes.
• When asked if they would approve of coats, jackets and outerwear with pirate colors only, 76.4% said no.
• When asked if pirate-colored only patterns would be okay, 52% said yes.
• 82.8% said bigger brand logos should be allowed.
Comments on the survey included the following. Comments on the survey were made anonymously:
“It is ridiculously hard to find clothes for my daughter that fit this dress code.”
“I would have chosen every choice under the “biggest concern” if I was able to.”
“Dress code is socialism. We are a community.”
Cody noted that some feedback about the survey did include comments saying that it was poorly written and biased.
‘You should be proud’
Board Chairman Adam Rynearson acknowledged how respectful Cody was in presenting his findings, telling Cody’s dad, Steven Smithies, “you should be proud.”
Smithies noted that many comments on the survey found fault with the way it was written. Smithies asked that people keep in mind this survey was written by a minor.
“Everyone needs to realize this survey, and the preceding one, were written by a fourteen-year-old, eighth grade middle schooler,” said Smithies. “Cody stepped up and conducted the first survey with the need to understand why his fellow students felt compelled to reject school authority and the need to protest the current dress code.”
On another note, Cody’s father noted one comment on the dress code survey that stood out to him: “‘Depression and bullying are running rampant right now; and that’s what we should be worrying about so we don’t lose anymore kids.’ And I might add to that, that the stress that the expectations we put on our kids, as well as those they put upon themselves, which leads to thoughts of defeat, self-harm and even suicide,” said Smithies. “To the best of my knowledge, our schools have no tools to combat this. If [they] do, they seem to be a big secret.”
He urged the Board to take greater action to combat bullying and depression.
“We should have whole-school assemblies for this, and discuss it with everyone. We need to let our kids know that it is okay to discuss this with their peers as well as teachers and counselors.”
Rynearson acknowledged his comments, adding that the district currently offers tools to students to combat bullying.
Cody, who is also involved with athletics and other school-related activities, admitted that the survey did take up a lot of his free time and caused him some stress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.