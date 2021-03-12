Supplemental levy passes

PAYETTE — Voters in the Payette School District’s boundaries will continue to pay a supplemental levy to support district programs for another two years. The latest renewal of the levy went to a special election on Tuesday, where voters approved the renewal measure with 68.78% of voters saying “yes.”
In an email to the newspaper Wednesday, Board Clerk Barbara Choate expressed gratitude to voters for their support in this election.
“We are very grateful to our community for their continued support,” wrote Choate. “The levy is part of our general operating budget. Most districts in the State of Idaho have supplemental levies as the distribution from the state is not sufficient to operate schools. Our levy dollars are used to keep class sizes small, offer electives, keep technology current, purchase curriculum and support our career technical opportunities.”
According to an informational post on the district’s Facebook page, the funds also support fine arts programs at McCain Middle and Payette High, as well as career technical education programs like welding and nursing assistant training.
The Board of Trustees is responsible for overseeing levy fund expenditures, according to Choate. She said this provision applies to all district funds, whether they are obtained through local levies, state or federal allotment or through grants.
“All expenses are approved by the finance chairman prior to checks being issued. The board reviews a list of all paid bills at the general board meeting every month. All district expenses are posted on the school’s webpage under the monthly financials section.”
Payette residents pay this levy when they pay their property tax bill. Choate provided a breakdown of how increased construction and population in Payette have decreased the burden on a per-homeowner basis:
In 2017, property values citywide totaled $419,125,897, spreading the burden out at a rate of 0.000924228. In other words, a homeowner whose property had an assessed value of $100,000 would have paid $92.42.
The total for 2018 was $444,945,127, bringing down the levy rate to 0.000875267 and giving the same property owner a bill of $87.52.
2019 saw that total rise to $521,987,412 and the levy rate drop to 0.000749409. The same owner only paid $74.94 that year.
“Because property values have increased and we have had new construction in the Payette School District tax assessment areas, the cost of the levy per $100,000 has decreased over time,” Choate explained. “A tax levy rate is applied to the total tax base and then distributed proportionately to the individual tax payer.”
She added that the community’s willingness to pay this small price demonstrates that it is committed to the future of Payette students.
“Educating our children is an obligation, a right and a privilege. We all benefit from an educated population. This vote, a financial cost to the individual, shows the community’s support of our children.”
