BOISE — Idaho students’ visions of future success were announced Thursday morning as Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra outlined her public schools budget plan to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations committee.
Medicine, music and building for the future all feature prominently in the colorful student artwork that captured this year’s honors in the State Department of Education’s “Picture My Future” art contests.
“In imagining their future careers, these students demonstrate our overall goal for Idaho public schools: to give our children the skills, inspiration and confidence to dream big and succeed beyond school,
Superintendent Ybarra said. “Our students are bright, engaged, imaginative and motivated. It’s inspiring to see their dreams depicted so clearly and creatively.”
“It was hard to narrow it down to the usual three winners, so this year we’re adding a fourth place, honorable mention.”
Top honors in this year’s contest went to Chloe Rowland, a 10th grader at Prairie High School, for her striking depiction of a future in nursing. Rowland said “health care professionals, especially nurses, are the silent superheroes of our world,” and her commitment to a nursing future was strengthened by the pandemic. “Health care workers really are the heroes right now, and it’s admirable that she wants to go into that difficult and essential field,” Superintendent Ybarra said.
In second place, Melba Junior High seventh grader Yaretzi Zavala portrayed how science, math and other classes open a variety of career options. “Her message, ‘I can be anything I want,’ is very inspiring,” the superintendent said.
Jeffrey Arnzen, an 11th grader at Prairie High School, came in third with a blueprint for his future as a builder/ architect, “which is great for our economy,” Superintendent Ybarra said.
Gracie Packer, a 12th grader at Snake River High School in Blackfoot, earned honorable mention by illustrating her dream of “turning her love for music into a career of owning her own music studio,” the superintendent said.
The winning artwork will be displayed at State Department of Education headquarters in Boise and on the SDE’s website. The annual contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades 7 through 12.
