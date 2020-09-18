Superintendent eyes literacy, college and career planning improvements for 2020-21

PAYETTE — With students settled into classes for the 2020-21 school year, Payette School District Superintendent Robin Gilbert is turning her attention to ensuring their success in the face of COVID-19. At the District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Sept. 14, Gilbert addressed COVID-19 and other topics in her September superintendent Board report. Following is a sample of items addressed in the report.
COVID-19 statistics
Gilbert noted that the spread of COVID-19 in Payette has slowed significantly, after initially rising June 18 before beginning to trend downward Aug. 26.
“They continue to improve in the city,” said Gilbert. “When we were making decisions a couple of weeks ago … [Southwest District Health metrics] were reporting an average of 12 to 15 cases per day. Those numbers are no longer evident.”
Gilbert noted case rates had been adjusted by the agency to a peak of 8.8 per day.
According to the Southwest District Health website, the seven day average daily incidence rate in Payette as of Sept. 18 is 1.59 per 10,000 people. Fruitland has 4.95, while New Plymouth is at 0.32.
Gilbert noted in her report that positive cases remain highest among adults ages 18 to 59, but no staff members are presently quarantined as of press time.
“To be a few weeks past that and see the numbers go down a little bit, you just take a deep breath and say ‘ok cool,’” Board Chairman Adam Rynearson commented.
Property update
Gilbert reports that Westside Elementary’s energy efficiency and fire alarm renovations have passed their final inspections and state and local building officials are set to issue a permanent certificate of occupancy by next week. There were some issues with the intercom system, but Gilbert noted those are covered under system warranty through Beniton Construction.
“My understanding is that Mary Beth [Bennett, Westside Principal] has been very good at reporting when things aren’t working,” said Gilbert as Bennett, who was present at the meeting, laughed in response.
McCain Middle’s tennis courts are complete, except for the drawing of pickleball lines as Beynon Construction of Tulatin, Ore., the company performing resurfacing at both this and Payette Primary School’s tennis courts, was supposed to do.
“They finished up at Mc Cain but then forgot that they were supposed to put the pickleball lines in there. So they’re coming back to do those,” said Gilbert.
Work on the Payette Primary courts is scheduled to begin this month, weather permitting.
With a contract inked, ACCO Engineered Systems is set to begin work on the Payette High School dome HVAC system installation within the next two weeks. The project has a completion deadline of Dec. 31.
“There are penalties in place if they don’t meet that deadline,” Gilbert noted. “We have no reason to believe that they won’t.”
As the District considers how to potentially expand its Career Technical Education programs, Kevin Hanigan of Red Pheasant Realty notified the District that the former Hometown Chevrolet dealership is now on the market. The price tag? $1.79 million.
“I replied back to Kevin and let them know that it’s not in the budget right now,” said Gilbert.
Initial Data Review
With students having participating in benchmark assessments based on the District Comprehensive Assessment Plan, Gilbert said she would meeting with site leaders and teacher teams to examine data from the assessments, make discoveries and work to make plans for improvement in students and in professional development.
Further information is to be made available in October, but Gilbert said assessment results were expected to trend downward due to the COVID-19 campus closures in March.
Continuous Improvement Plan
According to Gilbert, the District has used the continuous improvement template provided by the Idaho State Board of Education and its 2019-20 plan was found to be fully compliant with Idaho Code. For 2020-21, Gilbert reports that only minimal changes are planned, keeping the narrative portion intact as long as the District’s mission remains the same.
“We have adjusted a couple of sentences in the literacy narrative, the college and career planning section and updates from the strategic plan,” wrote Gilbert in her report. “The literacy plan budget and the metrics must be resubmitted … With the lack of state assessments in the spring we have very little to update for the metrics.
Gilbert also notes the District’s goals for workplace readiness assessments was to be completed this week and submitted to the State Board by Oct. 1.
