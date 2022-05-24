By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
NEW PLYMOUTH — Endurance was the name of the game for the New Plymouth High School Class of 2022, according to New Plymouth School District Board Chairman Marc Haws. The class reached the end stage of this game on Sunday, when 65 of them gathered on the football field to receive diplomas.
“This class has had to come back from the big COVID thing and all the disruption that it caused,” said Haws. “They’ve handled it well.”
Principal Dan Hull added, “This is a group I started with when they were freshmen, and they’re a wonderful group; They’re a kindhearted group, they’re a work-hard group. They’ll go far.”
Now in its third year, the graduates held a parade for family and neighbors to watch them drive through the heart of New Plymouth prior to the commencement ceremony. The parade began in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speakers for the ceremony included Valedictorians Casey Aritola, Kimball Black and Ashlyn Creech.
“Thank you to all my friends who made high school fun and so much easier for me,” said Aritola. “I would like to thank my mom and dad for teaching me hard work and coming to all my football and basketball games, and even track meets, even though they weren’t the most interesting. And also thank you for putting up with me sleeping in and my laziness at times.”
“We’re at graduation but what does that mean?” That’s the question Black posed to his classmates, which he answered, “While we may be done with high school, we are never done with learning … What is far more than what we have learned is the desire to continue seeking to learn, to continue that knowledge and to apply it in productive ways.”
“As we go on in life, remember to make the most of your life and give back to your community,” said Creech. “It’s much better to remind yourself that you’re kind than to prove that you’re important, as stated by [actress] Jenny Slate.”
Graduates successfully applied for a combined total of over $2 million in scholarships. Among those is Matt Gehrke, son of City Engineer Andy Gehrke. Matt qualified for scholarships at over half a dozen universities, as well as a National Merit Scholarship, with opportunities totaling over $1 million in value. He will study at the University of Idaho.
Noteworthy is that Superintendent David Sotutu got to watch his own son, Isaiah Sotutu, cross the graduation stage during this ceremony.
“We’ve been to a few of these, but this one’s a little different, as a dad,” said David Sotutu. “I get the perspective of the parents, there’s a lot that goes into it.”
Isaiah Sotutu will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan, reporting for training this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.