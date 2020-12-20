Superintendent: 'Choices we make' determine January situation

PAYETTE — As students prepare to take off from school for Christmas break, Payette School District Superintendent Robin Gilbert advises the public that how they spend their vacation will affect what school looks like at the beginning of the new year. This was one of the highlight’s of Gilbert’s Superintendent Report, as she addressed the Payette School District Board of Trustees during its regular meeting on Dec. 14.
Following are examples of topics covered by Gilbert during the meeting.
COVID-19 spread
Gilbert addressed Payette’s rollercoaster-like rates of spread, which were at 4.375 per day as of Dec. 11, despite hitting highs of nine new cases per day in September and November. She pointed to a resolution approved on Dec. 10 by the Idaho State Board of Education, urging school districts to adhere to Gov. Brad Little’s stage two guidance which includes a 10-spectator limit at school events including athletics.
“This resolution is just saying, ‘Hold firm on the Governor’s guidelines,” said Gilbert.
Per Snake River Valley conference decision, spectators are not presently allowed at Payette athletics contests, which are streamed online instead.
“At this point, I, the athletic director and the administrators feel it is best that we just just hold the line … rather than trying to walk along that.”
Gilbert noted that exceeding attendance limits would result in game forfeits.
She also addressed the incidence rate by school district, as tracked by Southwest District Health. Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5, Payette saw an incidence rate of 8.26 new cases per day which the health agency calls “high risk to the community.”
While COVID-19 is spreading slowly among students, Gilbert noted that it is spreading faster among staff members. She stated that this relates to staff members often justifying symptoms or misunderstanding masks and quarantine.
“Every time I contact trace with these and talk through it, it’s humans making human decisions and we tend to justify our decisions,” said Gilbert. “The common symptoms of COVID, except for the difficulty breathing and the loss of sense of smell, the rest of the symptoms are just things we tend with on a normal basis.”
In her slide presentation, Gilbert explained that while the Centers for Disease Control have updated guidelines to allow staff to return after just 10 days of quarantine if necessary to avoid financial hardship, 14 days remains the “diamond” standard as recommended by Southwest District Health.
“Symptom monitoring, masking, hand hygiene, and physical distancing must continue through Day 14,” she explained in her presentation. “If at any time an individual develops symptoms during the 14 days after exposure to an individual who tested positive, they should isolate and seek testing.”
Gilbert said that those who return before 14 days pass should treat their situation like being in quarantine, continuing precautions to avoid spreading the virus noted the spread among staff members has increased the district’s need for substitute teachers.
Training
This month, Gilbert completed a six-hour training course in COVID-19 Contact Tracing through Johns Hopkins University.
“Really, it just gave me the background to ‘why 14 days, why 10 days, what are they looking at?’” said Gilbert. “It is really important that we do symptom monitoring, masking, hand hygiene and physical distancing. It has to continue through the 14th day after exposure.”
At the heart of her comments is the ability to come back to school in January
“I do know that it’s the choices we make during Christmas break that will determine the start of school in January,” she said. “What we do, the decisions we make, whether we’re out shopping with friends or staying within our homes … those are the things that are gonna help us return as a staff, and as we can return as a staff then our students can return.”
Gilbert observed that people tend to trust friends and family members as being symptom free. She noted that infection rates have the potential to alter how schools reopen in January.
Facilities update
Gilbert noted that as HVAC unit installation progresses inside the dome at Payette High School, it has caused some athletic contests to relocate to opponents’ campuses.
“We ended up having to switch one game with Weiser, we sent our kids to Weiser … because our gym was so cold we didn’t feel it was worth even having kids in there, even though we couldn’t have spectators,” said Gilbert, noting that other games have taken place at McCain Middle School.
As installation wraps up, Gilbert noted that the dome’s older working heater was able to be used the prior week to allow for some indoor physical education classes.
“[Workers] did the test and were able to turn on the two smaller units, so those are firing and we’re getting some heat into the dome,” she said.
Gilbert expressed that installation was on schedule to be complete before the end of the year, with tests on the new HVAC units taking place during the past week.
“That’s been a year in the making,” said Gilbert.
In other news
The board approved a bid submitted by Western Mountain Bus Company to provide the district with a new school bus as part of the district’s annual bus replacement program. The new bus will cost the district $97,762. All three bids received met specifications, according to Board Clerk Barbara Choate
