PAYETTE — Thursday night saw dozens of students and parents descend on Payette High School for a chance to meet the men who are vying for the chance to be Payette School District’s next superintendent. District officials held a meet and greet event for the candidates, where parents and students were given the chance to find out what these candidates intend to bring to the table if chosen for the role.
As of press time, district officials had narrowed their choices down to two: Dennis Wilson and Gale Zickefoose.
The newspaper interviewed these candidates during the event, in an effort to gain insight as to their educational background.
Wilson is presently superintendent of Richard McKenna Charter School in Meridian.
“Originally, I am from ... Saginaw, Michigan; When my older kids graduated from high school in Michigan, they all came west and so my wife said, ‘We need to move west where the kids are.’”
Wilson initially served as superintendent in Michigan. At his wife’s behest, he first moved to Wyoming, working as a superintendent in the Uinta County School District before working his way west into several superintendent jobs in Idaho. He has five adult children and 20 grandchildren.
Wilson said the existing community spirit is what drew him to Payette.
“Going through the schools, there’s a lot of excitement in these schools. There’s a lot of positive energy, there’s a lot of great things going on, and I was totally amazed by that.”
Wilson said he would first seek to identify challenges before setting any goals for improvement here.
Zickefoose is presently principal of Shadow Hills Elementary in the Boise School District, where he has been principal at several elementary schools.
“I was born in Oregon but I grew up in Denver and before college lived in the Seattle area,” said Zickefoose. “I’ve been in Idaho ever since I came over from college.”
If selected, this would be his first time leading a school district.
“The biggest thing for me is that it is a single system, meaning that all of the kids … are Payette Pirates. It’s a community system.”
Initially, Zickefoose said he would seek input from the Board of Trustees before pushing his own goals of building on existing community support for Payette schools and building students’ excitement for learning. He says community and schools go “hand-in-hand” and that the schools reflect local identity.
Zickefoose has three adult children.
A final decision on which candidate will be selected has yet to be announced. As previously reported by the newspaper, incumbent Superintendent Robin Gilbert did not renew her contract, which expires on June 30, and has opted to leave the district.
