Sunny’s Car Rally to roll back in

New Plymouth resident Don Littlefield appears before the New Plymouth City Council on Monday, to gain approval for the sixth annual Sunny’s Car Rally to be held on Oct. 1. The event is held in honor of his late daughter, Sunny, and late New Plymouth resident Luke Harris.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Car enthusiasts are offered one more event to add to their calendars; The sixth annual Sunny’s Memorial Car Rally is set to take place in New Plymouth on Oct. 1
The rally was first organized by New Plymouth resident Don Littlefield, following the death of his daughter, Sunny. It is conducted in honor of Sunny, as well as late New Plymouth resident Luke Harris.
Littlefield appeared before the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Monday, to seek approval for the event.
As previously reported by the newspaper, the event is held during the first weekend October, because that weekend marks Sunny’s birthday. According to Littleton, Sunny was a car enthusiast and the two of them would frequent car shows as opportunities to do so arose.
He and Sunny rebuilt a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air together, as he told the newspaper in September 2020. He also said at that time that enthusiasts bring in cars from outlying communities, as far as Boise.
Councilman Bill Warnke moved to approve Littlefield to move forward with the event pending processing of a special events permit application still in progress, seconded by Councilor Eileen Balcer. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Littlefield expressed gratitude to the community for its support of the rally.
