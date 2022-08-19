Sunny’s Car Rally to roll back in

New Plymouth resident Don Littlefield appears before the New Plymouth City Council on Monday, to gain approval for the sixth annual Sunny’s Car Rally to be held on Oct. 1. The event is held in honor of his late daughter, Sunny, and late New Plymouth resident Luke Harris.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

NEW PLYMOUTH — Car enthusiasts are offered one more event to add to their calendars; The sixth annual Sunny’s Memorial Car Rally is set to take place in New Plymouth on Oct. 1

The rally was first organized by New Plymouth resident Don Littlefield, following the death of his daughter, Sunny. It is conducted in honor of Sunny, as well as late New Plymouth resident Luke Harris.



