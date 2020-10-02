Sunny Hill plans not so sunny for some residents

PAYETTE — An application by Albion and Kathryn Borgholthaus for a preliminary plat of the Sunny Hill subdivision on the south end of Iowa Avenue in Payette drew its share of input from the community on Sept. 21, as heard by the Payette City Council during its regular meeting.
In a public hearing during the meeting, New Plymouth resident Adam Lyman, an engineer with Syman, LLC, outlined the couple’s intent to build half a dozen houses in an area spanning 1.7 acres.
“Developing this land was planned many years ago, there’s a bunch of services already installed onto the property,” Lyman noted. “We’re going to utilize as many of those as we can.”
These services include water and sewer mains along Iowa Avenue. Pressurized irrigation for the homes would utilize a water right from a property at the lower Payette ditch, according to Lyman.
“[City officials] were worried about us having run-on from the property above, storm water running down onto the property. We’ll address that in the final grading plans, to deal with that storm water so it doesn’t flood houses or come down the back,” added Lyman.
Lyman also noted that a 12-foot right-of way would be provided for water drainage, as well as a pair of streetlights along the street.
Councilor Ray Wickersham expressed enthusiasm for development to be taking place there.
“I think it’s a great use; They’ve been sitting there for a long time, they’re great lots,” said Wickersham. “Glad to see somebody putting something there.”
New Plymouth resident Kay Lyman, daughter of the Borgholthaus couple, testified in favor of the project.
“My parents have worked on this for several years,” said Kay Lyman. “We’re anxious to get this rolling and we think that the beautiful six lots there upon the hill will add value to that piece of land as well as add value to the homes across the street. City engineers have done a good job of asking for the right extra spacing and dimensions.”
Questions by councilors included how the proposed houses would satisfy the city’s newly-amended setback requirements, how storm runoff would affect neighbors living at lower elevations near the property. Adam Lyman noted those would be addressed in the grading plans.
In response to a question by Councilor Daniel Lopez regarding landscape irrigation, Kay Lyman replied that three-inch pipes would be used and irrigation would take place on alternating days to be maintained by a homeowners association.
Several opponents of the project were also present at the hearing. Resident Manny Martin who lives near the proposed property, agreed with Wickersham on the need for development on the property but thought the lot was wrong for what he called ‘starter’ homes.
“Trying to squeeze six lots into this area is just absolutely nonsense,” said Martin. “Some of these lots have enough square footage, but when one’s a triangle suddenly that square footage doesn’t make a lot too well.”
Martin said he’s not opposed to building on the property, but said he believed three houses would be more appropriate after consulting with his neighbors.
“I think financially, they’d be better off to sell three nice lots with some nice homes in there that match the neighborhood. I personally believe that six lots will never fit.”
Martin also disagreed with Kay Lyman on property values, saying he anticipated the proposed houses would drop his property value by $100,000.
Another opponent, resident Mark Helliker, expressed concerns about traffic safety issues which might arise from the project.
“If you have spent much time up there, especially there around the intersection of Hughes Drive and Iowa, the traffic up there is pretty crazy especially since the closure of Sixth Avenue South,” said Helliker. “Now the traffic up there is just pretty much non-stop, and that’s kind of a blind corner coming up Iowa there and coming around that corner. I would hate to see a driveway entering onto Iowa anywhere near that corner.”
He also noted the smallest lot in the proposal as being right on the corner.
Mayor Jeff Williams said he regarded the discussion surrounding this project as part of the city’s growing pains.
“I’m dang glad that we have those,” said Williams.
Lopez suggested adding a stop sign to the development, to which city attorney Dan Chadwick said a traffic study would be needed before that could be required for the final plat.
Lopez moved to approve the preliminary plat for the project, with Councilor Kathy Patrick seconding. The vote was unanimously in favor. This approval allows for further planning before the Borgholthaus’ may receive a final approval to build, without saying how many houses may be built in the final plat.
