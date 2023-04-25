Summer to see a bundle of retiring educators

PAYETTE COUNTY — As local high school seniors prepare to graduate to the next phases of their lives, so are a handful of local teachers to the next phases of theirs. The newspaper reached out to school officials throughout Payette County to learn about the educators who are cleaning out their desks this summer.
As of this report, school officials report a total of six educators preparing to step back from the classroom. Following are examples of comments obtained from several of these retiring educators.
Fruitland
As previously reported, Band Director Joel Williams will be leaving Fruitland High School this summer. In an email on Monday, Principal Wade Carter weighed in on his brief time working with the retiring music instructor.
“I have had the privilege of working with Mr. Williams for just one year, but I have known of his outstanding repetition as a band teacher and his band program for several years,” he wrote. “It has been my honor and pleasure to get to know him both professionally and on a personal basis. On both accounts, I hold him in the highest esteem. He is not only an outstanding human being, but the epitome of the professional educator.”
Carter expressed that Williams leaves behind some big shoes to fill.
“I know that the students and faculty will miss him, as will I. He has left behind a rich legacy of competence and affection, the memory of which shall last for years and years to come.”
New Plymouth
The Pilgrims will see two of their teachers depart the New Plymouth School District after this school year: Roy Gasparoti, math teacher at New Plymouth Middle School, and Jerilyn Tracadas, a teacher at New Plymouth Elementary School.
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, Gasparotti noted that he has taught middle school math for 30 years.
“I first realized that teaching was very rewarding while teaching ski lessons in 1978,” he wrote. “I then worked in a sawmill for ten years and decided to make a career change when a fellow mill worker was graduating BSU with a teaching degree. When asked why would you go into teaching, my fellow worker said, ‘Three reasons; June, July, and August.’ I was sold on teaching and went back to school to become a math teacher.”
For Gasparotti, seeing the expressions on his students’ faces as they have ‘Aha!’ moments is the payoff for his efforts to make a career change.
“I am overwhelmed (in a good way) by the amount of knowledge that my students gain each year and how well my students grow regarding math as well as maturing socially. Students at New Plymouth Middle School are not the “troublesome youth” that many outsiders might characterize today’s kids.”
His retirement plans largely involve spending time with family — especially his grandchildren. He still skis, sails, and is into antique car shows, including classic Volkswagen shows.
“I also have plans for some book writing and graphic arts.”
A comment request to Tracadas was pending as of press time.
Payette
When the Pirates’ ship docks for summer vacation, Payette High School Athletic Director Bob Dixon, Westside Elementary School Principal MaryBeth Bennett and Wanda Couch, a Title I assistant at Westside, will all debark from the Payette School District according to Business Manager Barbara Choate
“I was always drawn to kids and used to play school as a child. I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” wrote Bennett in an email to the newspaper on Thursday.
Bennett served as a teacher at Westside for 14 years before being promoted to principal in 2004. She said she is fondest of the relationships she has formed as an educator.
“It has been wonderful to have past students, now as parents of kids that have come through Westside. I love that we already have a connection.”
While she’s unsure about what she will do with her retirement years, Bennett said she already has a short list of options.
“I have 5 grandchildren, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, crafts and baking. I’m open to new inspirations and new adventures.”
In a separate email Thursday, Dixon shared about spending his 32 years of teaching entirely at Payette High. He said the a career in education didn’t initially appeal to him.
“Both of my parents were teachers, and it was absolutely the last thing I ever thought about doing,” he wrote. “But I slowly came around to the idea after I graduated from college the first time.”
During his time, Dixon said his students as well as the teams he coached were “full of surprises.”
“I was very fortunate to coach awesome kids who worked extremely hard. I’d also like to give a shout out to all the coaches I’ve worked with over the years. They do a whole lot of work for a very small amount of money.”
Having no set plans for his retirement, he expressed excitement to “do whatever I want!”
In her comments to the newspaper on Friday, Couch shared her experience starting in the district as a substitute teacher before going on to help students in her present capacity.
“From 2000-2005 as a Substitute teacher. From 2005-2007 I worked as a Special Education Paraprofessional at McCain Middle School, then from 2007 to the present I have worked at Westside Elementary as Title 1 Paraprofessional/Department Head.”
Throughout her time working in Title I duties, her goals have stayed close to the program’s core.
“My goals throughout my Paraprofessional career have been to give students the extra support they need both educationally and socially.”
In retirement, Couch said her plans are presently just as basic: “Doing what I want without being tied down to a job.”
