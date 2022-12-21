Student leaders seek alterations to district dress code

Fruitland High School Principal Wade Carter introduces Associated Student Body members Luke Barinage, Ava Dressen, Annika Williams, Halle Drollinger, Lexi Barnes and Ellie Baker, as they presented changes they wish to see to the student dress code during the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Dec. 12. They seek to modify a collar requirement to help encourage peers to wear school spirit attire and reduce loss of learning time.
FRUITLAND — As the newspaper has covered during the past two years, student and parent pushback in the Payette School District has resulted in a major overhaul of the student dress code by its Board of Trustees during the 2022-23 school year. Recent days have seen smaller examples of pushback in Fruitland schools, as illustrated at the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Dec. 12.
There, Fruitland High School Principal Wade Carter was present with Associated Student Body members Luke Barinage, president; Ava Dressen, vice president; Annika Williams, treasurer; Halle Drollinger, secretary; and ad managers Lexi Barnes and Ellie Baker. They presented a collective proposal on changes students and families would like to see.
“They came to me earlier in the school year and talked to me about the dress code,” said Carter. “It wasn’t something that I just said, ‘Yeah, let’s go to the board!’ These students did a huge amount of work, researching originally why the policy was put into place.”
The group is advised by Teacher Tom Biggins, and had met previously with Superintendent Lyle Bayley before their presentation was scheduled.
The specific requirement they are debating is the requirement of a collared shirt to be worn underneath school affiliated attire which comes without such a collar. Their argument centers around the cost it adds to families’ clothing budgets.
“We saw that … safety was one of those high reasons; Students were coming in from across the [Snake] River,” said Williams. “Fruitland School District dress code would make the students easily identifiable … some other reasons were behavior and popular clothing at the time. Those were baggy and low-cut, and weren’t following the already-in-place dress code.”
She added that teachers reported negative changes in behavior toward teachers at the time.
Other concerns they raised in this presentation included a lack of school spirit following the impact of COVID-19, and that the restriction further discourages many students from wearing school spirit wear. They also cited discomfort involved in wearing two shirts at once.
“With the withdrawal of the collar [requirement], we believe that the dress code will continue to maintain the protective aspects on which it was instated for,” said Barinage. “Fruitland students will continue to be identifiable based on the Fruitland-identifying clothing, if not mores identifiable. Because they will be more inclined to wear that clothing. On the matter of professionalism, we observed that multiple businesses here in Fruitland — Key Bank in particular — allow their employees to wear collarless t-shirts while still maintaining a positive and professional environment.”
These students added that the number of violations issued has cost students learning time, noting that out of 42 violations they researched, 14 of them were for collar violations. They argued that students would be more likely to wear school spirit attire without the collar requirement.
In an email on Tuesday, Carter said he encouraged these students to pursue dress code updates because “I love the idea that we try to increase school spirit.”
However, he added that he believes the present dress code is otherwise beneficial to students, stating that he has “seen the benefits of having it.”
The present dress code otherwise requires students to wear only solid black, tan, gray, orange or white clothing items from the waist down and the waist up — no patterns or sleeveless shirts — with exceptions allowed for trim in the above named colors. It states that “a solid color, collared shirt must be worn” including under crew neck sweatshirts. Hooded sweatshirts are exempt from the collar requirement but only if zipped up or pullover style.
As this was not an action item on the agenda, the board took no action on this matter during the meeting. The topic is planned to be on the next meeting’s agenda for Jan. 9.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
