Student leaders seek alterations to district dress code

Fruitland High School Principal Wade Carter introduces Associated Student Body members Luke Barinage, Ava Dressen, Annika Williams, Halle Drollinger, Lexi Barnes and Ellie Baker, as they presented changes they wish to see to the student dress code during the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Dec. 12. They seek to modify a collar requirement to help encourage peers to wear school spirit attire and reduce loss of learning time.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — As the newspaper has covered during the past two years, student and parent pushback in the Payette School District has resulted in a major overhaul of the student dress code by its Board of Trustees during the 2022-23 school year. Recent days have seen smaller examples of pushback in Fruitland schools, as illustrated at the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Dec. 12.

There, Fruitland High School Principal Wade Carter was present with Associated Student Body members Luke Barinage, president; Ava Dressen, vice president; Annika Williams, treasurer; Halle Drollinger, secretary; and ad managers Lexi Barnes and Ellie Baker. They presented a collective proposal on changes students and families would like to see.



