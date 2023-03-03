Street closure to run through April 6

This map illustrates the portion of Sixth Street affected by a construction closure between Second Avenue North and Second Avenue South from March 1 to April 6. 

 Map courtesy of City of Payette

PAYETTE — In a notice to residents on the City of Payette website, Payette city officials have announced that a portion of Sixth Street will experience an extended closure for construction work which began March 1. The affected portion is between Second Avenue North and Second Avenue South, one block west of Payette City Hall.

“Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians will be unable to use North 6th Street for the duration of the work and will need to take alternate routes,” according to the notice. “While through traffic will not be permitted, local residents will be allowed access to their properties.”



