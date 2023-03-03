Street closure to run through April 6

PAYETTE — In a notice to residents on the City of Payette website, Payette city officials have announced that a portion of Sixth Street will experience an extended closure for construction work which began March 1. The affected portion is between Second Avenue North and Second Avenue South, one block west of Payette City Hall.
“Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians will be unable to use North 6th Street for the duration of the work and will need to take alternate routes,” according to the notice. “While through traffic will not be permitted, local residents will be allowed access to their properties.”
It also noted that emergency responders and service providers have been notified and plans to provide essential services have been made. In a Feb. 27 email, Deputy City Clerk Sarah Skelly said the construction is part of a citywide improvement project.
“6th Street is part of the Urban Renewal Project, which is repaving along with curbs, gutters and sidewalks,” wrote Skelly.
The closure is expected to run through April 6. Kiwanis Park and Payette Public Swimming Pool parking remain accessible from Third Avenue South and Sixth Avenue South.
“We apologize in advance for any disruption caused by this work,” the notice continues. “Thank you for your patience as we work to maintain and improve our City streets.”
For more information about the closure and construction project, phone Payette City Hall at (208) 642-6024.
