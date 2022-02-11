Store owner seeks public’s help catching burglar

A security camera shows an unknown individual, lower-right corner, attempting to burglarize an automatic teller machine at EZ Mart in New Plymouth early in the morning Jan. 25. Owner Beau Ziemer is asking the public for help finding the individual, as they remain at large.
NEW PLYMOUTH — The owner of a local convenience store is seeking the public’s help to identify an individual who broke into his store and attempted to rob an automatic teller machine and an Idaho Lottery vending machine there. Beau Ziemer, owner of EZ Mart in New Plymouth, shared the details of the Jan. 25 incident with the newspaper in a Tuesday email.
“Approximately 1:40 a.m. [on Jan. 25], an unknown subject breached a door and entered the store,” Ziemer wrote. “The subject tried unsuccessfully breaking into the ATM and … lottery machine. Subject made his way behind the counter and into an open safe taking some undisclosed items then back out the door he entered.”
Ziemer noted that the individual was not in the store very long, but spent a significant amount of time loitering.
“All in all subject was in the store approximately 4 minutes and hanging around the outside for at least a half hour. Video can be seen on [the] EZ Mart Facebook page.”
As far as the cleanup goes, Ziemer said the only damage observed was to the door breached by the individual. This was repaired the next day, he noted.
Individuals with any information regarding this incident or any potential suspects can phone the Payette County Sheriff’s New Plymouth office at (208) 278-5338, extension 3. Ziemer is also the Public Works Superintendent for the city of New Plymouth.
