Middle school students work closely with a West Point Cadet as he demonstrates soldering technique during STEM camp at Payette High School on June 12. The camp was held in conjunction with the U.S. Military Academy - West Point, to deepen students’ understanding of STEM curriculum, according to Principal Amanda Smith..
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
A student prepares to solder components of a circuit board, as he takes part in the Brain Game during STEM Camp.
PAYETTE — Several dozen students were present at a one-day STEM camp held at Payette High School Monday afternoon for a visit from a special kind of cadets from New York state — STEM cadets. This special visit was hosted by United States Military Academy - West Point, in collaboration with McCain Middle School.
“They’re learning about VEX Robotics, and they also have the opportunity to work on motherboards and circuitry,” said McCain Principal Amanda Smith. “They’re making their own ‘Simon says’ games and learning some different equipment that way.”
According to Smith, a graduate of Payette High School, Ashlie Christian, was the driving force behind bringing this camp to Payette.
“It was actually their idea, they asked if they could come in and put together a one-day camp for our kiddos and we said absolutely! We’d love to have our kids have that kind of an opportunity, we’re just super excited to be a part of it,” she said.
Students were given several challenges as part of two separate workshops comprising the day’s activities. In one workshop, they got to try their hands at a “brain game” which involved soldering. In another, they took the opportunity to build and test robotic vehicles of their own.
According to Smith, these workshops represent the district’s first steps into the robotics world. Whether it will add robotics to regular class and club offerings at any of its campuses remains to be seen.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
