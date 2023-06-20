PAYETTE — Several dozen students were present at a one-day STEM camp held at Payette High School Monday afternoon for a visit from a special kind of cadets from New York state — STEM cadets. This special visit was hosted by United States Military Academy - West Point, in collaboration with McCain Middle School.

“They’re learning about VEX Robotics, and they also have the opportunity to work on motherboards and circuitry,” said McCain Principal Amanda Smith. “They’re making their own ‘Simon says’ games and learning some different equipment that way.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

