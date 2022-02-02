Idaho state Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra talks to Peggy Godby’s government class at New Plymouth High School, as pictured on Monday. Ybarra was invited to speak to the class by senior Dylan Worth.
NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth School District received a visit from a special guest on Monday: Idaho Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra. The visit was prompted by a research project done by New Plymouth High School senior Dylan Worth, who reached out to Ybarra with a research paper and an invitation to speak in her class.
The newspaper visited New Plymouth High during Ybarra’s visit. While she was there, Ybarra shared insight with Peggy Godby’s government class, about her experience as an educator and how education is administered in the state of Idaho.
“I am the only member of the State Board of Education who is elected; Everybody else is appointed by the governor, so I represent the people of Idaho,” said Ybarra to Godby’s students. “I oversee the $2 billion budget that goes out to you all and to your schools and districts.”
When asked by Worth who was in charge of the implementation of Common Core state standards, Ybarra explained that was implemented by the Idaho Legislature during the time Tom Luna was state superintendent, in 2011.
“[The standards] went through the state board and then went to the Legislature, and that’s how the Common Core came to Idaho,” Ybarra explained.
Ybarra resides in Mountain Home, and has been a high school principal there. She grew up in West Virginia.
“I used to be a teacher, I used to be a building principal, I raised a teenage son who was a baseball player, my husband was in the military,” said Ybarra, saying she found Mountain Home to be ideal for raising a family.
Worth said she reached out to Ybarra because she wanted to share just how her experience in the New Plymouth FFA has impacted her life.
“I was just writing about our FFA chapter going to our leadership conference, and how I got a wonderful opportunity to speak with our superintendent,” Worth recalled. “I wrote about our experience in the leadership session and how it’s really great to see our public figures attending FFA events. It really does show that they care, and they’re wanting to spend time with us.”
Worth said after high school, she plans to attend Idaho State University in Pocatello and eventually be involved in ag education herself. The campus happens to be near family, she added.
“I like the different scholarships that they offer, based on [grade point average] and different achievements, and I’m very interested in science. They’re the top science school in Idaho.”
Ybarra also visited New Plymouth’s elementary and middle school.
