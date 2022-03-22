St. Patty’s Day fundraiser nets over $9,000 for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital

Citizens (mostly) dressed in green sit down to a corned beef and cabbage meal at the Payette Community & Senior Center on March 17. The event featured entertainment by several local bands, as well as prize raffles. According to Director Kathy Patrick, the event netted more than $9,000 for the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise. 

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Hundreds of citizens came and went through the Payette Community & Senior Center for lunch on March 17. But this was no ordinary lunch, mind you; this lunch was for charity.

The year 2022 marked the 26th time Director Kathy Patrick has hosted the center’s annual corned beef and cabbage fundraising event, benefitting St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise. This year, the event netted more than $9,000 for the facility.

Patrick and her team cooked 400 pounds of corned beef for the event. As a city councilor, she would tell the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Monday that she ran out of corned beef at 4:30 p.m. that day.

“Thank you to the people who donated money, items for raffle prizes, gift certificates, volunteers who helped make it happen, and to all of those who attended this event,” wrote Patrick in an email to the newspaper Monday. “Folks, this what happens when a community comes together for a great cause. Slainte! [Gaelic: Health!]”

Those still wishing to make a donation to the hospital can visit https://bit.ly/3Ju2Xzt.



