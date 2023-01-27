St. Luke’s, SelectHealth support Meals on Wheels statewide

The Payette Community & Senior Center, which distributes food to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program, as pictured Thursday. A donation by St. Luke’s and SelectHealth has allowed the center to continue providing meals on weekends, which were threatened by cuts to the program through the Southwest Idaho Area Agency on Aging in October.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Jan. 17, Councilor Kathy Patrick took time during the council comments portion of the meeting to announce a major source of help at the Payette Community & Senior Center. Throughout Idaho, the Meals on Wheels program will be supported by St. Luke’s Health System. 

The program is administered through the Southwest Idaho Area Agency on Aging. During the meeting, Patrick noted that before St. Luke’s stepped up, the program faced the prospect of reducing how often it sent food to seniors.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

