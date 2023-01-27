St. Luke’s, SelectHealth support Meals on Wheels statewide

The Payette Community & Senior Center, which distributes food to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program, as pictured Thursday. A donation by St. Luke’s and SelectHealth has allowed the center to continue providing meals on weekends, which were threatened by cuts to the program through the Southwest Idaho Area Agency on Aging in October.
PAYETTE — At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Jan. 17, Councilor Kathy Patrick took time during the council comments portion of the meeting to announce a major source of help at the Payette Community & Senior Center. Throughout Idaho, the Meals on Wheels program will be supported by St. Luke’s Health System.
The program is administered through the Southwest Idaho Area Agency on Aging. During the meeting, Patrick noted that before St. Luke’s stepped up, the program faced the prospect of reducing how often it sent food to seniors.
“As most of you know, in October of last year, my funding was cut and I was told not to provide meals on the weekends for our Meals on Wheels people,” said Patrick. “Due to some donations from good friends and people here in the community, we’ve been able to sustain it by stretching lots of pennies.”
For her, the donations means not having to rely as much on the community’s generosity.
“I won’t have to go around begging people for money, for a while anyway.”
According to Raul Enriquez, executive director for the Agency on Aging, the Meals on Wheels program serves 870 seniors in 10 counties locally. He noted that the program would not be able to support weekend meals without the help of St. Luke’s.
“Due to high demand and budget constraints, on Oct. 1, 2022, SWIA3 was forced to remove weekend meal delivery reducing the number of meals participants received from seven to five meals a week,” wrote Enriquez in a Wednesday email. “[However], funds contributed by St. Luke’s and SelectHealth will be used to provide weekend meals for vulnerable seniors living in the Treasure Valley.”
He said the two organizations have contributed a total of $162,000 for the program to continue on weekends for the first half of the year.
“St. Luke’s is pleased to support SWIA3 and its many local senior home delivered meal partners/organizations to continue weekend meal service for our seniors and most vulnerable community members,” wrote Theresa McLeod, director of community relations for St. Luke’s, as quoted by Enriquez.
“At SelectHealth, we are happy to help provide nutritious food and needed social engagement for seniors throughout the Treasure Valley. We appreciate the work of local non-profit organizations, which provide home-delivered meals,” added Amy Stahl, Idaho regional marketing director for SelectHealth.
According to Enriquez, the donations allow weekend meals to resume through June 30.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.