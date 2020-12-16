St. Luke’s expands remote patient management program to support more COVID-19 patients and others after they leave the hospital

BOISE – More patients, including those with COVID-19, will be able to recover out of the hospital and from the comforts of home as St. Luke’s Health System is expanding its Remote Patient Management (RPM) Program.
RPM helps to meet needs of patients by allowing them to heal at home, supported by family. It also helps ease hospital capacity constraints by safely discharging qualified patients earlier than expected.
The program has been in place at St. Luke’s in a limited form for three years. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been successfully supporting post-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Seeing the positive health outcomes, and at the request of patients and providers, St. Luke’s decided to expand RPM to include even more patients leaving the hospital, and with more diagnoses.
RPM, which has grown from its original 50 patients, supports approximately 175 today. Starting Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, St. Luke’s is being staffed to be ready for up to 300 RPM patients. The program could get to 600 patients within one month if current hospital capacities remain, and plans are in place to eventually reach 1,500 RPM patients as more nurses, physicians and nurse practitioners can be hired.
Starting Tuesday, health care providers can transition care of certain patients in the St. Luke’s Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Magic Valley Medical Centers if they can safely be discharged home. Those adult patients must have a specific diagnosis such as COVID-19, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), COPD, Diabetes (DM2), Pneumonia or Sepsis. Patients must also meet specific clinical criteria to qualify for RPM and agree program enrollment. Remote medical management after discharge will be provided for a minimum of 32 days up to two months for most conditions. For COVID-19, it’s about 14 days.
This transitional care provides a sort-of concierge health care experience. Patients take home a health care equipment kit and participate in two health sessions each day. The tablet prompts the patient to take a full set of vital signs, asks specific questions about symptoms, how the patient is feeling and their mental health.
That information flows back to a team of nurses who view and evaluate the data in real-time. The nurses are able to understand who’s stable and who may have experienced a change in condition.
They can then immediately reach out via telephone or video call to reassess the patient and determine the best next steps, which could include escalating a patient’s case to a nurse practitioner or physician who would then decide whether to send additional resources to the patient’s home to asses them, or urge the patient to be re-evaluated in urgent care or at the hospital.
