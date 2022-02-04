Sports complex to see changes to irrigation source

The site of the Payette River Sports Complex is pictured Thursday. While it is not using any city water right now due to winter conditions, Fruitland city officials estimate the facility used 133,000 gallons of water every other day during summer of 2021. This water consumption has prompted officials to explore means of converting the park to using irrigation water instead.
FRUITLAND — The topic of what water to use at the new Payette River Sports Complex, which is being constructed next to the Fruitland Water Treatment Plant at the north end of Fruitland, appeared on the agenda at Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Jan. 24. During the meeting, City Administrator Stuart Grimes explained his proposal to change from using treated city water for the purpose of watering grass at the complex, to using irrigation water instead.
“Basically, we’re trying to find some fairly economical ways to recover some capacity for our water treatment plant, and this had been bounced around before we got into the nuts and bolts of how much it could actually save us,” said Grimes.
Grimes said city water was initially used to save on initial costs of installation, bypassing the need for a pump station to serve the complex.
“It takes a tremendous amount of water to irrigate all that grass out there, and really it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to use treated water to do that. I asked Jerry [Campbell, Public Works Director] to gather a little estimate on the amount of water we were using.”
According to Campbell’s estimate, the complex used approximately 133,000 gallons of water every other day in summer 2021. He compared it to one residential unit, which uses an average of 160 gallons a day.
Grimes said converting the park to irrigation water would save capacity for the equivalent of 415 homes.
“As we continue to grow and have more development, obviously capacity is going to be something to keep track of, and this is just a fairly economical way to recover some of that.”
Quotes obtained by Campbell stated an estimate to install pumping equipment to the complex and convert it to irrigation water would cost the city $104,000.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the proposed conversion, with the stipulation that it is to use no more than $46,247 of capital projects monies from the city’s recreation fund, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
The North Baja Estates subdivision is also under construction next to the complex.
