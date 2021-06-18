Special needs ice-skating event planned for July 4th

McCALL — McCall-based Courageous Kids Climbing announced today that they will be hosting one of their IceClimbers events at the Manchester Ice and Events Center in McCall from 11 a.m. until noon on July 4. The IceClimbers program provides people with special needs of all ages the opportunity to experience ice skating with volunteer skating coaches.
Up to fifteen people will be invited to participate – reservations are required.
In the past, participants have come from throughout central and southern Idaho to join local ice skaters on the ice. This will be the fourth annual event held in McCall.
In addition to the participants, event organizers are looking for ice-skaters who want to volunteer to serve as coaches for the participants. Coaches should be good to excellent skaters. Hockey players are encouraged to wear their game jerseys.
A new addition this year will be special “skate-trainers” that were purchased with a grant from the Stibnite Foundation. These skate-trainers will afford a more positive experience for younger skaters.
One of the skate-trainers includes an integrated seating harness that will allow even toddlers or young children with physical challenges to enjoy the skating opportunity. Other specialized harnesses provided by Binder-Lift will allow older individuals with physical challenges to enjoy ice-skating with the assistance of the volunteer coaches.
This year’s event is being sponsored by Krahn’s Home Furnishings of McCall and The McCall Jewelry Store. The Manchester Ice and Events Center will be allowing the skaters to use their facility free of charge.
Participants are encouraged to spend the day in McCall and join Courageous Kids Climbing at an ADA-Compliant viewing area near Payette Lake for the July 4th fireworks show that evening. For those ice-skaters who cannot make the McCall event in July, a second event is planned for the LC Ice Rink in Lewiston on Sunday, Oct. 3.
For more information on these opportunities, contact event organizers at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.
Courageous Kids Climbing in a 501(c)(3) that provides free opportunities for children between the ages of 3-months and 103-years with special needs, physical or developmental, to experience the various forms of rock climbing at events held throughout Idaho, Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.