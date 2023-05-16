McCain Middle School students Jorge Juarez Morales and Hunter Hammond await the starting whistle to run their 100 meter race in the McCain Life Skills Track and Field Event on May 9, as their supporters from Payette High School observe. According to Head Coach Elizabeth Hill, the event was originally planned with the help of Special Olympics Idaho but was held independently as the organization backed out of the event at short notice.
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
Student Castiel Bryant takes a leap of faith to make his mark during the long jump event.
PAYETTE — When one thinks of school athletics, one might immediately think of high school football, basketball or baseball. But at the Payette School District track and field facility on May 9, it was the special education students of McCain Middle School who were attracting attention for their athletic prowess.
Officials at the school held their first ever McCain Life Skills Track and Field Event, as a way of sharing her love of involving those with different abilities in normal activities.
“I have loved Special Olympics forever; I’ve been a coach for over 40 years,” said Elizabeth Hill, a special education teacher at McCain who also acts as head coach. “I love it … it’s a great program to teach sportsmanship, it’s a great program to teach athleticism, it’s a great program to teach teamwork. It does so many things for the students. Obviously, they feel so great and they’re super excited to do this.”
Present during the contest to lend moral support were several dozen students from Payette High School. The inaugural event saw a track and field focus, which included a long jump and a 400 meter partner run.
“We [hadn’t] practiced with them yet, so we’re super excited; It’s always a more exciting thing when you have a fan.”
Originally, the contest was to be conducted in partnership with Special Olympics Idaho. However, according to Hill, officials at Special Olympics backed out of the joint venture at the last possible moment.
“Special Olympics couldn’t fit us in, because they don’t have a middle school event, so we said ‘You know what, we’re going to do our own this year!’”
What is it about athletics that attracted this group of students? The newspaper asked several of these students this question. Following are examples of their responses.
“It kind of feels good,” said Bentley Lovendahl, age 11. “I like sports and it’s my favorite things out of them all.”
“I like to race,” said Castiel Bryant, age 11. “It’s fun and I’m fast!”
“I’m going to rock this thing like a sprint car,” said Hunter Hammond, age 11. “I used to be in wrestling!”
“They’re awesome,” Cordell Jones, age 12.
And what did the high school students learn from this?
“I’m actually in a class for childhood development, and we go to [Payette Primary School] and today we came out and helped,” said McKenzie Williams, a senior. “I actually want to be a teacher.”
Despite the last-minute cancelation, Hill said the district still plans to host future Special Olympics events and will extend invitations to patrons when such are announced.
“This is our kickoff, and we’re hoping to do three events next year. We hope to get the community out and support us.”
Supporting the event this time around were Interim Superintendent Brad Baumberger, as well as Special Education Paraprofessional Codi Silsby. Hill said due to Special Olympics bowing out last minute, no sponsors could be had for the event.
“When Special Olympics said they canceled our event, we were like, ‘No!’ So when we were able to do it again, we were super excited,” Hill added. “We’re doing it on our own … Because we couldn’t plan in advance [due to the cancelation] those kinds of things. We’re hoping to be able to get [sponsors next year], and get community support too.”
For more information about the program, contact McCain at (208) 642-4122.
