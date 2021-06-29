Soldier Mountain, Camas County Rodeo stage mountain bike rodeo July 10

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain is hosting a mountain bike rodeo in conjunction with the Camas County Rodeo on July 10 from 3-6 p.m. at the ski resort at 1043 N. Soldier Creek Rd.
Fairfield. Billed as “bucking-bronco bike races,” these timed trials utilize radios and people at the top and bottom timing and then adding and dividing by two to average the times.
The races will begin at 3 p.m. starting with the kids and followed by the adults. The kid’s races will be staged on a portion of the beginner trail, and the adult’s races will be staged on the intermediate trail.
Riders can choose from four categories: boys ages 3-14, girls ages 3-14, men ages 15 and older, and women ages 15 and older.
The resort will award the first-place riders in each category with a four-day punch pass to Soldier Mountain. It will give the second-place riders a one-day pass to the mountain bike park. And Soldier Mountain will present the third-place riders with a T-shirt. Prizes also include tickets to the Camas County Rodeo for Saturday evening.
Riders can register online or in person. Online registration closes July 10 at noon. Kids cost $5 to register and adults cost $10.
All riders must sign a waiver, and kids will need a parent’s or guardian’s signature. Plus, riders must wear a helmet, eye protection, and closed-toe shoes. Additional protective equipment is highly recommended. A medic on will be on site during the races.
Visit https://soldiermountain.com/mountain-bike-rodeo for more details and to register.
Meanwhile, the Camas County Rodeo is slated for July 9-10 from 6-9 p.m. each evening in Fairfield behind the Iron Mountain Inn at the C Me Later Arena at 325 US-20, Fairfield. Admission is $10 for anyone age nine or older, and children age eight or younger are free.
There are no discounts and transactions are cash only, no credit cards. Guests can enter from the east or west side of the arena.
The Camas County Rodeo features Idaho Cowboys Association-certified contestants who compete across the U.S., and top-ranking competitors from Idaho are among them every year. The rodeo features all classic events except mutton busting: bareback, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, tie down, saddle bronc riding, ranch bronc riding, and the breakaway event.
In addition, anyone off the street age 18 or older can enter to compete in the hometown bull-riding event. Riders must sign a waiver and provide their own certified protective equipment. People interested in participating in the hometown bull-riding event should call Travis Martin at (208) 731-0891 for more details and to register.
Two food vendors will be on hand, and adult guests can also enjoy the beer garden. No outside food or beverages, including bottled water, are allowed.
The Iron Mountain Inn will host a karaoke night after the rodeo Friday evening. And the Camas County Rodeo will present an outdoor concert Saturday evening following the rodeo featuring Dirty Johnny, a Gooding-based country rock band that performs throughout the region, that is free to all rodeo patrons.
Camas County Rodeo title sponsors include Les Schwab Tires, Agri-Service, American Legion Elmer Miller Post #19, and Soldier Mountain.
