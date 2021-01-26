Smoke signals appear in city agenda

PAYETTE — Law on tobacco product sales have gone through changes in recent years, with Oregon lawmakers having raised the legal age to purchase such from 18 to 21 as of 2017 and federal lawmakers following suit in 2019 by amending the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The city of Payette, however, has a law on its books that goes against these changes:
Under Payette City Code 9.56.010, it is only considered unlawful within city limits to sell tobacco products or items purporting to be or resembling cigarettes to individuals under 18 years of age.
This matter was brought to the attention of the Payette City Council during its Jan. 19 regular meeting in the form of Ordinance 1487, which would raise the minimum age to 21. This code was most recently modified in 1999.
“Councilor [Daniel] Lopez going through ordinances, like all good council members should do and finding things that need to be fixed, brought this to our attention,” said Mayor Jeff Williams, noting that the move to update city code is aimed at aligning with federal law on the matter.
“The issue is that the federal government said at the end of 2019 that the legal age to smoke tobacco or use a vaping device is 21,” said Lopez. “As a retailer of tobacco products, I have the option to not listen to the federal government and go with the state. But if the federal government finds out that I’m selling to anybody under 21, the federal government can fine me.”
Lopez said he does not sell tobacco products to anyone under 21.
Councilor Ray Wickersham observed an oxymoron in federal laws as he commented on the matter.
“You can go get shot and killed for the country at 18, but you can’t smoke a cigarette if you want to,” said Wickersham.
“Or drink a beer,” Councilor Kathy Patrick added.
In his comments, Lopez chided state lawmakers for not raising the legal age which remains at 18 after lawmakers defeated a bill in Feb. 2020 which would have aligned Idaho Code with federal law.
City Attorney Dan Chadwick clarified that the council that city officials can pass ordinances more stringent than state law.
“You’re well within your authority to adopt an ordinance and it is enforceable,” said Chadwick.
Payette Police Chief, who participated in the meeting remotely through Zoom, recommended that the council simply eliminate the law from city code.
“We don’t need our own code, use state code,” Plaza wrote to the council. “If we cite under city code, we get more court fees.”
Williams added another issue at hand in updating city codes, in terms of how police time is allocated.
“Do we want our police to be spending their time overseeing this, or do we want them to be [stopping] the other, more nasty things that happen to our kids … and that type of thing?” asked Williams.
Councilor Lori Steiniker, a teacher at McCain Middle School, noted that federal law supersedes state law. She reported that students there have been seen blowing what looks like smoke.
“I see eighth graders vaping all the time,” said Steiniker. “They have to get it from someone, and if they have older brothers and sisters who are over 18, it’s just right there. It’s a consistent problem at the middle school.”
Plaza noted that such issues are usually handled in-house by school administration.
Councilor Mike Kee, a former law enforcement officer, noted the codes stem from how fines are distributed to enforcing jurisdictions.
“My experience, and I don’t know if this is the case here, but back in the old days it had to do with revenues,” said Kee. “If the citation was written into a municipal form … the revenues would stay local. If we wrote it on a state citation, then the revenues would be shared.”
Chadwick recommended that the council keep an ordinance on the books, saying it would give the city more revenue potential under the law.
Lopez motioned to table the ordinance for a second reading, with Councilor Craig Jensen seconding. The voice vote to approve was unanimous, 6-0.
