Ski Idaho-ho-ho stocking stuffer ideas

Hudson and Hazel Hollatz and their mom, Nikki, enjoy a day skiing and riding at Silver Mountain in North Idaho. Silver Mountain is among 18 destinations that participate in the Idaho Peak Season Passport program, which lets fifth- and sixth-graders ski or board three days or two days for free, respectively, at ski areas throughout the state. The program targets that age group because a lot of them don’t know how to ski or snowboard yet and they are at an age where they can learn quickly. It’s also a good time to reengage former skiers and riders, because their kids are old enough the whole family can enjoy skiing and boarding together.
BOISE — For those deciding what to get the skier or snowboarder on their Christmas list, Ski Idaho has a couple stocking stuffer suggestions that might suffice: an Idaho Peak Season Passport for any fifth- or sixth-graders in your family, personalized specialty license plates for those with vehicles, and customizable souvenir plates for anyone. All three are important revenue sources for the nonprofit, which represents 18 alpine ski areas.
The Idaho Peak Season Passport lets fifth-graders ski or board three days for free at ski areas throughout the state and offers sixth-graders two days free at each mountain. The program is open to any fifth- or sixth-grader from any state, as well as children ages 10-12 from any country.
To order a passport for your child, complete the application available online at skiidaho.us/passports and pay an $18 processing fee. Ski
Idaho will email you a passport that can be printed out prior to hitting the slopes or pulled up on your smartphone at the ticket window. Children must have a parent or guardian present with them to use the passport, and they must show their passport to receive the lift ticket.
While most Ski Idaho destinations are allowing unrestricted usage of the Idaho Peak Season Passport, a few of the state’s busier ski areas are placing restrictions on it so guests can maintain social-distancing expectations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some mountains may not allow kids to use the passport on Saturdays, while others may exclude weekends and holidays. Visit skiidaho.us/passport-blackout for a list of scheduled blackout dates and check with your ski hill for full details.
