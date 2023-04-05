Sign, sign, everywhere a sign … ordinance

North Plymouth Avenue in New Plymouth is lined with various business signs, as seen looking south on Monday. The New Plymouth City Council is working on drafting a business sign ordinance, at the same time as it is deliberating the size and placement of a reader board for the new city hall building.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

NEW PLYMOUTH — Sometimes even city officials don’t know what they want to see in an ordinance. Such proved true during the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, as councilors discussed efforts to put together an ordinance regulating business signs in the city.

City Attorney Dan Chadwick had limited input during this meeting, as he is still trying to understand what size sign officials want to put up and what specifics they want to see in an ordinance.



