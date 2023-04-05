Sign, sign, everywhere a sign … ordinance

North Plymouth Avenue in New Plymouth is lined with various business signs, as seen looking south on Monday. The New Plymouth City Council is working on drafting a business sign ordinance, at the same time as it is deliberating the size and placement of a reader board for the new city hall building.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Sometimes even city officials don’t know what they want to see in an ordinance. Such proved true during the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, as councilors discussed efforts to put together an ordinance regulating business signs in the city.
City Attorney Dan Chadwick had limited input during this meeting, as he is still trying to understand what size sign officials want to put up and what specifics they want to see in an ordinance.
“I’m not sure what the size of the sign is that you’re contemplating, and what you allow yourselves you have to allow for any other business.”
Mayor Rick York said he too was truing to get an idea of what the council wants.
Councilor Eileen Balcer recommended that the council continue to look at other cities’ sign ordinances to get an idea of what theirs should look like. The council briefly discussed Baker City’s ordinance at its March 20 meeting.
“It’s not just us; If we have a sign that’s 25 sq. ft. and somebody else comes in …. it may be best to [permit] 30 sq. ft. and be thinking in the future what businesses could come in,” she said.
“[We need] to look at all aspects of your sign ordinance from commercial to residential to industrial,” said Chadwick.
“It does need to be written, but I don’t know exactly what size that we would want … for the commercial one, anyway,” said Councilor Cora Kurth.
“I think keeping it not confusing is what we would want to do,” said Balcer.
To that effect, Chadwick advised the council not to word the ordinance in such a way that it would be conducive to excessive variance requests.
The council is presently discussing where to install a planned reader board sign, be it on or adjacent to the new city hall building. However, as discussed at their previous meeting, the city presently has no ordinance governing the size and placement of such signage within city limits.
One overriding concern is that Highway 30 runs through downtown New Plymouth as North Plymouth Avenue. Officials aim not to compromise vehicle and pedestrian safety with their reader board.
At the very least, city officials know they don’t want the reader board to be too big as to fall under Idaho Transportation Department’s jurisdiction.
“We don’t want a billboard,” said Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer.
The council is set to discuss the ordinance proposal further during its May 15 meeting, to allow city officials and Chadwick time to review it. As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, no actions were taken.
City officials are seeking designs from Superior Signs of Caldwell and YesCo signs of Boise for the reader board project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.