Sidewalk repair grant program requirements updated

Pictured here on Thursday is a section of sidewalk on South Ninth Street across from Central Park in Payette, which has seen better days. The Payette City Council approved changes to its sidewalk grant program, easing requirements for home and business owners to get financial help making required repairs to sidewalks near their properties.
PAYETTE — After receiving little response to the rollout of the city’s Sidewalk Repair Grant program, the Payette City Council took another look at it and has now approved an updated version for 2022. The changes were reviewed at the council’s regular meeting on Feb. 22.
The updated grant program no longer requires two bids by contractors before an application is submitted, the requirement being reduced to one, according to its statement in the meeting’s agenda. This requirement is in place in the event right-of-way trees need to be taken out and replaced, in addition to standard sidewalk work.
The requirements now stipulate, “if a homeowner is completing the project, the property owner will submit a detailed construction estimate with the application.”
Encroachment permits are required for concrete replacement within a public right-of-way, which can be obtained at Payette City Hall or on the city website at cityofpayette.com.
“[Applicants] have to have a licensed arborist” when removal of right-of-way trees is required, City Treasurer Mary Cordova told the council. “You would not accept a bid from anyone other than a licensed arborist, because it is already required in a different section” of city code.
Payette City Code 12.18.130 requires pruning of trees on public property, whether by utilities or by professional tree care operators, to be done under the supervision of an arborist certified by either the International Society of Arboriculture, the Tree Care Industry Association or an equivalent as approved by the Payette forestry commission.
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to approve the changes to the program, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The motion carried 5-0-1, with Councilor Ray Wickersham absent from this meeting.
Applications are available to residential and commercial property owners before a project commences (no retroactive applications are accepted) and are limited to one grant per property per year. Sidewalks with only cosmetic damage are not eligible for a grant.
Grant monies are limited:
• $1,000 or 50% of the lowest bid or actual invoiced amount for commercial properties, 75% for residential properties when tree removal is required;
• The limit increases to $1,500 where removal is not required.
Constructed utilizing grants may take place between March 1 and Oct. 1, unless Public Works officials approve otherwise.
