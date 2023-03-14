Sidewalk project bids give officials sticker shock

Iowa Avenue, as pictured from Southwest Third Street Monday afternoon. A project to install pavement and sidewalks from Southwest Third Street to Southwest Seventh Street is awaiting a plan revision after bids for the work came in far higher than estimated by Ardurra Engineers in Ada County.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — As city officials work to improve city streets and sidewalks, they’re finding themselves staring down inflation’s impact on the final invoices for the work. One example is the South Iowa Avenue project, with its sealed bids having been unsealed by city officials on Feb. 15.

“Last year, we got $250,000 from [the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council] to do the Iowa Avenue sidewalk project, it’s part of the application,” said Transportation Engineer Bill Russell. “We bid it last year. We received no bids last year, so we took a step back and said ‘Let’s really advertise it, let’s get the word out.’” 



