FRUITLAND — As teachers in the Fruitland School District continue to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, district leaders are seeking to understand how they feel about surrounding circumstances 11 months since the virus first closed schools in March. Specifically, the District Board of Trustees looked at how they feel about masks at school during their regular meeting on Feb. 8.
Superintendent Lyle Bayley reported to the board the results of a short survey he conducted on face coverings, as masks remain required for students and staff. In the survey, staff members were asked how they would feel about changing or canceling the requirement following spring break.
“I wanted to know how the staff was feeling so I could report that to the board,” wrote Bayley in a Feb. 22 email.
Following are the results of the survey, which received 164 responses.
• “Face coverings should be optional following spring break”: 48% (79 answers)
• “Face coverings should still be required regardless of who has been vaccinated”: 28.05% (46)
• ”Face coverings should still be required until all staff and students have been vaccinated”: 14.63% (24)
• “There should be no face coverings at all after spring break”: 9.15% (15)
In other words, 94 staff members do not favor masks, while 70 of them do. Spring break for Fruitland schools is scheduled for March 22-26.
Bayley said no action was expected on the matter prior to spring break.
Staff vaccinations
Bayley told trustees about efforts to vaccinate staff members against COVID-19, noting that the Prescription Pad in Fruitland administered first doses of vaccine to staff on Feb. 3. He said second doses are scheduled to be given on March 3.
Because March 3 falls on a Wednesday, Bayley expressed concern about the possibility of staff members showing flu-like symptoms after the second dose. He observed that the district does not have enough substitute teachers available to cover regular teachers if such symptoms should result.
Based on these concerns, Bayley recommended to trustees that March 3 be designated as an on-campus day, moving that week’s online learning day and building cleaning to Friday, March 5.
