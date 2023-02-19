Sheriff to take a ‘Polar Plunge’ in Emmett this March

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech is pictured in his office in this October 2022 photo. Creech will be stepping outside his office and jumping into cold Idaho waters in Emmett on March 11, to raise funds for Special Olympics Idaho.
PAYETTE COUNTY — Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech will be participating in the 2023 series of Polar Plunges for Special Olympics Idaho at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot in Emmett on March 11. This won’t be his first experience with Special Olympics, either.
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Creech said his involvement with Special Olympics has been a lengthy one.
“I was connected to the Four Rivers Athletes many years ago when my son, who has Aspergers, competed with them. For several years my family supported this group of athletes at their competitions,” he wrote. “Even though we have not continued to be active with the group, we continue to be connected to many of the people who help make that local program successful.”
Creech said his participation in this particular event came about at the suggestion of Keisha Jamison, a current member of Four Rivers Athletes, as a means of helping fundraising efforts for Special Olympics.
“I am grateful she thought of me and asked if I would be willing to help them this year. The Special Olympics is a program that benefits many people throughout our community, and I am proud to support them in their efforts.”
According to the event’s website, participants raise a minimum of $75 to participate. Creech’s goal is $200, $79 of which has been raised as of Friday afternoon.
According to its website, the Polar Lunge is an annual fundraiser put together by Idaho law enforcement and Special Olympics Idaho which offers people the chance to support athletes “by taking the plunge into frigid Idaho waters.”
