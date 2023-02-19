Sheriff to take a ‘Polar Plunge’ in Emmett this March

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech is pictured in his office in this October 2022 photo. Creech will be stepping outside his office and jumping into cold Idaho waters in Emmett on March 11, to raise funds for Special Olympics Idaho.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

PAYETTE COUNTY — Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech will be participating in the 2023 series of Polar Plunges for Special Olympics Idaho at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot in Emmett on March 11. This won’t be his first experience with Special Olympics, either.

In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Creech said his involvement with Special Olympics has been a lengthy one.



