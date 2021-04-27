Sheriff signs supplemental COVID funding grant

PAYETTE — In an emergency situation, communication is key to saving precious seconds in saving lives. According to Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech, the county’s emergency radio system often presents challenges to emergency responders’ ability to act quickly when they get the call.
As he has previously reported to the Payette County Board of Commissioners, Creech has stated that grants to help the county pay for upgrades to equipment with interagency compatibility are scarce. But during its April 19 regular meeting, Creech brought the board a rare grant opportunity: The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
“Payette County Emergency Responders continue to use an aging radio system that is prone to interference which can and has prevented emergency responders from transmitting over our radio infrastructure,” wrote Creech in an email Friday. “This interference can last from seconds up to hours and impacts emergency responders as they continue to work to serve our citizens. The aging radio system is outdated and no longer compatible with most of the surrounding agencies. The age of our radio system causes concern for potential failures that can cause interruption to the response of fire, EMS, and law enforcement.
As the newspaper has previously reported, much of the county’s radio infrastructure is considered “end of life” by equipment manufacturers and as a result replacement parts are either limited or unavailable. Creech told the newspaper in December 2020 that 91% of its repeaters, 75% of its dispatch base stations, 86% of its mobile radios and 90% of its handheld radios fit this category.
In addition, the radio system still operates on a “very high frequency” and “ultra high frequency” system, which predate systems used by surrounding jurisdictions.
“Other emergency responders from Canyon County and the Idaho State Police utilize the 700 MHz trunked radio network and have limited or no ability to directly communicate with emergency responders in Payette County,” Creech added. The lack of interoperability has affected multi-agency response to incidents that require coordination with agencies that rely on the 700 MHz trunked radio system.”
The grant application seeks $1.5 million through the funding program. This would allow officials to purchase two repeaters to expand capacity countywide.
“The grant application has support from the Idaho State Police, Nampa Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Parma Fire Department, Payette City Police Department, Payette City Fire Department, and Payette Rural Fire Department,” according to Creech. “We anticipate additional agencies will provide letters of support prior to the grant deadline.”
At the heart of this investment according to Creech, is providing reliable communication to the county’s emergency responders when they need it most.
“This project will not only benefit Payette County, but it will increase radio coverage in Ada, Canyon, Gem and Washington Counties. This project will assist with interoperable communications in Payette County as well as with agencies in our surrounding counties. It will also give Payette County emergency response agencies the ability to begin transitioning away from our legacy radio equipment and have a reliable radio communication system to continue to provide emergency services to our citizens.”
Creech submitted the grant application on Monday.
Also during this meeting, Creech and the commissioners signed the 2021 service agreement with the city of New Plymouth.
“The city of New Plymouth has contracted with the Payette County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services in New Plymouth for numerous years,” said Creech. “Each year the cost of the services is agreed upon by the Mayor of New Plymouth, Sheriff and Board of County Commissioners.”
Creech told the board that while costs for police services stayed the same, dispatch service costs increased in line with other Payette County communities. He confirmed that New Plymouth Mayor Rick York has reviewed and signed the agreement.
Hanigan moved to approve the agreement, with Shigeta seconding. The voice vote to approve was unanimous 3-0.
Creech did not disclose those service costs to the newspaper.
