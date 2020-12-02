Sheriff’s Office to get fingers on new Live Scan machine

Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech, right, addresses the County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Nov. 23 about purchasing a new Idemia Live Scan machine for the Sheriff’s Office. Their old machine has been in service since 2012.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — The Payette County Board of Commissioners approved a request by Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech for a planned upgrade to its Live Scan equipment. The Sheriff’s Office has been using its existing unit since 2012.

“The Live Scan machine is used to take digital fingerprints for inmates, sex offender registry, concealed weapons, and applicants,” wrote Creech in a Nov. 30 email. “Our current machine has reached the end of its life span and needs to be replaced.”

Planned is the purchase of a new IDEMIA Live Scan machine, with a price tag of $27,025.

The Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Idaho State Police in the amount of $20,048 towards this purchase, with the board voting unanimously to fund the remaining $6,977.

Creech added that the upfront expenses are made up for in terms of cost savings elsewhere in the Sheriff’s Office.

“The new machine will allow us to save additional costs by taking the digital fingerprints on all applicants and therefore bypass charges for the processing of paper fingerprint cards,” wrote Creech.

Tags

Load comments