PAYETTE — Inside of courtroom one at the Payette County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, the atmosphere not as serious at it usually would be; Instead of plaintiff and defendants stands, there were cupcakes and drinks set up for Payette County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Work Program Director Henry Hixon’s retirement party, one which featured an island theme.
There, friends, family and colleagues of Hixon gathered to wish him a happy retirement after 26 1/2 years of service to the county. Instead of retirement cards, attendees got to sign retired road signs which were presented to Hixon to put up in his home.
During the party, Hixon told the newspaper he was originally running his own carpet cleaning business and officiating sporting events in the Western Treasure Valley in 1995, when then-Sheriff Bob Barowsky approached him with an idea to start the work program.
“I started working for him on March 1,” of that year, he said. “It was an experimental thing … They needed other options.”
Especially at that time, because the jail was only a 27-bed facility before its 2000 remodel. During his time, Hixon said one project his teams worked on in his first year involved demolition of the former Parma High School building.
“We won some major awards; We were the best work crew for the state of Idaho in 2000, 2002, 2010 [and] 2020. We were awarded a couple of awards from the Northwest Community Service Association, and then as I kept working, I helped teach at that conference in my later years.”
Among the things he will miss the most, Hixon said his colleagues top that list.
“I’m gonna miss working with the Sheriff’s Office here. They’re kind of like family to me and I’ve always enjoyed working for them,” he said. “We have a really good program, I’ve thought we have one of the best work programs in the Northwest.”
During the party, Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Stromberg presented Hixon with a plaque, commemorating his service.
“Don’t have too much alcohol on the beach,” Stromberg advised Hixon.
After receiving this accolade, Hixon told attendees it was his physical condition that overrode his desire to continue as director.
“I really didn’t want to leave, but my Achilles tendons have told me I can’t do this anymore. So I’m going to go out on new adventures. I want to thank the Lord for being with me all the time. I want to thank my dad for teaching me to work hard and be honest. And I want to thank my best friend and my wife, Kelly, for being here with me and always having an ear to listen to [me].”
Hixon stands by the mission of the work crew program, as it provides an alternative to jailing individuals charged of lesser offenses.
“There’s some people that don’t need to go to jail, and so it’s a good option for the county. And it’s a cost-saver for the county. A lot of people had to pay to be on the work crew a little bit, and we got a lot of good community projects done. We were in the schools helping during the summer, stripping wax in gymnasiums, painting, carpet,” to name a few.
According to Sheriff Andy Creech, Hixon coordinated community service tasks at Clay Peak Landfill, litter removal along local highways, completing tasks at Scotch Pines Golf Course and at the Payette Senior Center, to name a few.
“In addition to these duties, he has also assisted with purchasing food for the Jail and processing concealed weapons permits,” wrote Creech in an email Friday. “Hixon has been an asset to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office and will be missed. We wish him the best as he begins retirement.”
A successor has not been named to fill Hixson’s position. For now, Creech said Hixon’s duties have been delegated to other staff members in the Sheriff’s Office and the jail.
“Drew Mackey has taken over the responsibilities of coordinating and supervising the individuals completing community service. Mackey has been a Jail Technician and will continue to support the Jail while completing these new duties. Estacia Bullington has taken over the concealed weapons license duties. She is the Driver’s License Supervisor. She will continue as the Driver’s License Supervisor in addition to processing concealed weapons licenses. Approximately 2 – 3 years ago, Payette County began contracting with Summit [Food Service] to provide food and commissary services to the jail facility. They will continue to provide those services.”
The Payette County Sheriff’s Office is presently hiring for the Inmate Work Program Director position. Individuals interested in the job can visit payettecounty.org/employment or call Capt. Toby Hauntz at (208) 642-6006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.