Sheriff’s office renews boating agreement

PAYETTE — During the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday, a representative of the Payette County Sheriff’s Office signed a grant agreement with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation pertaining to boating safety in the area. Adam Gonzalez, assistant emergency manager for the county, was present to sign the agreement.
In an email on Jan. 20, Sheriff Andy Creech said the agreement is an annual affair which helps keeps boaters in the county safe.
“The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation enters into an agreement with the Payette County Sheriff’s Office every year to provide assistance and encourage greater participation and uniformity in boating safety,” wrote Creech. “This assistance helps Payette County provide education on boating safety to our community, assistance to boaters, and enforcement activities. We use these funds to supplement other funding sources.”
The agreement sees up to $4,582 allocated for the county from the Boat Safety Grant, according to Creech. In addition to providing preventative measures against boating accidents, Creech said local rural fire teams are on standby in case an accident does occur.
“The Payette County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Payette Rural Fire Department and the New Plymouth Rural Fire Department for swift water rescue needs in our county. We use a SJX boat that was built in Orifino, Idaho. This boat was designed for the specific needs of our agency.”
Creech said the craft is able to navigate the local waterways even when currents or water levels don’t cooperate.
A video detailing the craft’s capabilities, including testimony from Lt. Randy McDonald about the craft’s performance during a response to a drowning victim, can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
