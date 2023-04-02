PAYETTE COUNTY — As he continues to work toward recruiting and retaining officers in the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Andy Creech is also working to ensure they know their efforts are being recognized. One such example took place at a Payette County Jail Division staff meeting on Wednesday.
During that meeting, Creech presented five jail deputies with life-saving awards, in response to their efforts to rescue two inmates who were found unresponsive and not breathing in the jail on Oct. 27, 2022. The deputies recognized are Lt. Randy McDonald, Sgt. Mike Esquivel, and deputies Seth Cranefield, Dee Towner and Devon Larsen.
The inmates each suffered medical issues one hour apart according to a Friday email by Creech.
“During their normal jail checks they discovered them. Jail checks are routinely done throughout the day,” he wrote. “The five jail division deputies immediately provided life-saving measures. The Payette County Paramedics transported the inmates to a local hospital for further medical care. The actions of these five deputies saved the lives of the two inmates in the Payette County Jail.”
According to Creech, his team was unable to determine an exact cause of their issues. Physical violence, however, was not a factor.
“We were not able to determine if they overdosed on anything. Due to the unknown circumstances the jail staff used Narcan and CPR to resuscitate the two inmates.”
He said he meant to give these officers recognition as soon as possible, but the pins and awards he ordered took more than four months to arrive.
“We waited to release this until we were able to recognize the deputies.”
Creech described the officers’ actions as representing what his office stands for in such situations.
“Their actions are commendable and represent the caliber of deputies employed at the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.”
