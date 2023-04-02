PAYETTE COUNTY — As he continues to work toward recruiting and retaining officers in the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Andy Creech is also working to ensure they know their efforts are being recognized. One such example took place at a Payette County Jail Division staff meeting on Wednesday.

During that meeting, Creech presented five jail deputies with life-saving awards, in response to their efforts to rescue two inmates who were found unresponsive and not breathing in the jail on Oct. 27, 2022. The deputies recognized are Lt. Randy McDonald, Sgt. Mike Esquivel, and deputies Seth Cranefield, Dee Towner and Devon Larsen.



