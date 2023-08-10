featured Payette Community & Senior Center Senior center to celebrate 49th anniversary Saturday Submitted information Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAYETTE — The Payette Community & Senior Center is celebrating its 49th anniversary with a potluck dinner at Central Park in Payette starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.Chicken will be furnished by M. Scott Imbach of Molina Healthcare and water will be furnished by senior center staff.Participants are asked to bring a salad or dessert and their own chair.Senior center staff will have scrapbooks on display, depicting some of the senior center’s fondest memories. The community is invited to attend.For more information, phone the senior center at (208) 642-4223. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Job Market Gastronomy Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Probable cause affidavit in missing child case goes to prosecutor Tentative budget adoption draws ire from community This rodeo’s for the girls City officials to evaluate upgraded website service over coming four years Revising the rules of reserving park facilities How can employers attract and retain good employees? Salmon River closed for rafting Suspect in New Meadows murders pleads guilty Duck, duck, goose! Will Overgaard to lead Pilgrims as interim superintendent
