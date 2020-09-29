Great news: The Payette Senior Center is going to reopen to the public on
Oct. 5, and will offer meals, a potluck dance, BINGO and other activities for the month of October.
We will be serving meals in a congregate setting on Monday, Wednesday and
Friday. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m.
A dance and potluck will be held on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. This is open
to the public.
On Oct. 9, BINGO will begin at 1 pm.
Our thrift store, which is run by volunteers will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
One of many services our Center offers is transportation. Our driver, Greg, will transport seniors to and from their home for meals and activities held at our center. On Thursday, our bus driver is available for shopping, doctor appointments, hair appointments, and errands that you might need to complete in the greater Payette area including Ontario. There is no charge for this service, but donations are welcome. For more information or to make an appointment, call (208) 230-2107.
After seeing so many people in our community suffering from food insecurities, I have started a food pantry at our Center. Food boxes are available the first and third Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Emergency boxes will be provided upon request.
The Payette Senior Center is open to people of all ages. Please stop by 137 N. Main St., and check us out. A copy of our menu and activities is available at the center and on Facebook. For more information about our services, call (208) 642-4223.
