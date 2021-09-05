Seminar instructor handles diverse group of learners

WEISER — Students have many different learning styles these days, as Weiser Middle School’s new Seminar and Keyboarding teacher Courtney Thompson acknowledges to the newspaper. In an interview with the newspaper Tuesday afternoon, Thompson shared about how her history growing up in Weiser helped lead her right back to her old stomping grounds.
Thompson started out as a secretary for the school, working in the front office for 10 years and being a student teacher during her last four years in that capacity, before becoming a teacher to start the 2021-22 school year. She actually studied at the school, walking its same hallways in the late 1980s.
“At that time, it was still a ‘junior high,’” she noted.
After graduating Weiser High School, Thompson moved away for a while her husband was in the U.S. military.
“When we had children, we decided to move back because both of our parents live in the area.”
Seminar is a class designed for students who need assistance developing better study skills, according to Thompson.
“We cover a variety of subjects in that class; We do reading, we do language arts, we do math and then we do a variety of study skills.”
Thompson described Seminar as “a bit of a booster.”
A graduate with the Class of 1993, Thompson says she is surrounded by colleagues who graduated alongside her.
“There’s a lot of us who graduated in ’93 in this building, as a matter of fact,” she said. “I have a lot of classmates that I work with.”
Not to be outdone by the Brady Bunch, Thompson says her home is densely populated.
“My husband and I have 11 children,” she said. “We are foster-to-adopt parents, so my kids … are diverse learners. One of our children is autistic, and one of our children has low I.Q., so we have lots of experience with diverse study habits and skills.”
Thompson said her biggest challenge is giving each student the individual attention they need. That’s why she does not fly solo in the classroom.
“The range of needs in this class is quite large,” she said. “I am lucky that the Weiser School District also has hired paraprofessionals to be in my classroom, so there’s usually more than just me in here I’m super lucky to have that support, so if a student needs some one-on-one at that time for that lesson, I have the staff resources to provide that for them.”
Thompson says she appreciates her students for not only their work ethic but their fun ethic.
“They’re just fun. They’re here to have fun, they’re here to learn and they have no pre-conceived ideas about what’s cool and what’s not cool and they just want to learn. That’s what I really appreciate.”
The main thing Thompson said she hopes her students learn is getting along with people and with life.
“One of my favorite things is my quote that I put up … about embracing a struggle, because that’s where learning happens. And I find that applies to lots of areas, not just schoolwork but relationship work, business work and things like that. In order to find growth, you will have to struggle.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.