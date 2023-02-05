School officials report uptick of motorists running the ‘stop arm’

PAYETTE COUNTY — Many Payette County parents rely on local school buses to transport their children to attend classes each day. But how safe are the students riding those buses, as their drivers navigate typical daily traffic?
School officials countywide say that they need drivers to pay more attention during students’ commute to and from school. The matter was brought to the newspaper’s attention by Payette School District Business Manager Barbara Choate.
“We are having a huge problem with people driving by the extended stop arm when students are getting on and off of the buses,” wrote Choate in a Jan. 26 email. “In just the last two weeks [as of Jan. 26] there have been 28 cars run the stop arm on the busses in Payette … Highway 95 through Payette is only 3 lanes wide meaning oncoming traffic MUST stop when the bus stop arm is extended and lights are flashing red.”
Fruitland School District Superintendent Lyle Bayley said in a Wednesday email that Transportation Director Dan Reed observes a significant number of such violations every day.
“He said four to five times per day when you look at all of our routes,” wrote Bayley.
Even in the New Plymouth School District, Superintendent David Sotutu said there have been issues with these drivers in the past.
“He said that we have issues with people running the stop arms from time to time, more out in the rural areas of our district,” he wrote in a Jan. 28 email. “He did not indicate we have been experiencing a higher number of these violations recently.”
However, those reports do not necessarily reflect in the dispatch logbooks at the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Andy Creech.
“I am unsure if the school districts report it directly to the city police departments and not through the Payette County Dispatch Center,” wrote Creech in a Jan. 27 email. “Our report system is difficult to navigate. There have been over 400 Payette County Sheriff’s Office reports about traffic problems over the last five years, but there is no easy way to break that down to specific school bus violations.”
Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall said his department has been receiving word about these violations in recent weeks.
“My officers have increased their patrols in the areas where the most violations are occurring during drop off and pickup times,” wrote Marshall in a Monday email. “As time and personnel numbers permit, we will also be having an officer on board the school bus, calling out the stop sign violations to other officers in unmarked patrol vehicles that will be in the area. Our administrative assistant has also put a diagram on our department Facebook page, to help drivers understand when they are required to stop.”
Passing school buses illegally is nothing new; According to an Aug. 30, 2018 Forbes article, a poll of 108,623 school bus drivers suggested that more than 15 million such violations occurred nationwide in the 2017-18 school year.
Drivers risk progressive fines under Idaho Code 49-1422, which states “The driver of a vehicle shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or the visual signals are no longer actuated”: Fines start at $200 for a first offense, going up to $400 for a second offense within five years of the first and $600 for a third offense.
These fines were most recently increased in a 2019 amendment to this law. Fines in excess of $100 are paid into the state’s school bus camera fund, intended to fit school buses throughout the state with cameras capable of photo enforcement of this law.
In a post on the Payette School District website, a visual explains when drivers must stop for a school bus. Noteworthy is that while U.S. Highway 95 has one lane in either direction through Payette, it has two in Fruitland. As such, school bus stops along the highway in Payette require drivers to stop, unlike in Fruitland.
The visual can be viewed at payetteschools.org, and is printed on page 70 of the July 2022 edition of the Idaho Driver’s Handbook.
Choate expressed that she would like to see drivers be more aware of the law and stop for students.
“We have been fortunate not to have any children injured so far this year but ... the odds are growing and not in our favor.”
“The safety of our children is important to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office,” Creech added. “Drivers should always be aware of school buses and abide by the flashing lights and bus stop signs. During the winter, drivers need to take time to defrost their windshields before driving. Many of our children walk to and from school every day. Everyone can prevent an unnecessary tragedy by taking a few minutes to scrape their windows or defrost their vehicles before driving.”
