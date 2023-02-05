School officials report uptick of motorists running the ‘stop arm’

A school bus in Payette stops to let a student off after classes, as pictured Wednesday afternoon. School officials and local law enforcement are seeking greater awareness from Payette County drivers, to curb incidents of drivers running the flashing red lights.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE COUNTY — Many Payette County parents rely on local school buses to transport their children to attend classes each day. But how safe are the students riding those buses, as their drivers navigate typical daily traffic?

School officials countywide say that they need drivers to pay more attention during students’ commute to and from school. The matter was brought to the newspaper’s attention by Payette School District Business Manager Barbara Choate.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments