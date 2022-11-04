School leaders hope to ‘dual track’ conversion of new campus

The Fruitland City Council and Treasure Valley Classical Academy Principal Stephen Lambert listen as City Attorney Stephanie Bonney comments on academy officials’ request to streamline installation of city water and sewer service to the school’s new campus, and annexation into city limits. The new campus is intended to accommodate student growth, as academy officials aim to offer grades K-12 in the near future.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — As officials at Treasure Valley Classical Academy prepare to commence work on converting the newly-acquired Sekady Capital Building for use as the school’s new campus, they also have their eye on making it a part of Fruitland’s city limit. That’s the topic Principal Stephen Lambert brought before the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Oct. 24.

Lambert explained that academy officials are seeking to connect to city water and sewer services ahead of August 2023, when it is set to begin 10th grade classes. He said the academy has outgrown its present campus, housed at the Olde School building on Main Street.



