School leaders hope to ‘dual track’ conversion of new campus

The Fruitland City Council and Treasure Valley Classical Academy Principal Stephen Lambert listen as City Attorney Stephanie Bonney comments on academy officials’ request to streamline installation of city water and sewer service to the school’s new campus, and annexation into city limits. The new campus is intended to accommodate student growth, as academy officials aim to offer grades K-12 in the near future.
FRUITLAND — As officials at Treasure Valley Classical Academy prepare to commence work on converting the newly-acquired Sekady Capital Building for use as the school’s new campus, they also have their eye on making it a part of Fruitland’s city limit. That’s the topic Principal Stephen Lambert brought before the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Oct. 24.
Lambert explained that academy officials are seeking to connect to city water and sewer services ahead of August 2023, when it is set to begin 10th grade classes. He said the academy has outgrown its present campus, housed at the Olde School building on Main Street.
“The challenge is the schedule,” said Lambert. “We need to open that second campus by August of next year to accommodate our student growth. We’ve been working with Danny [Little, building inspector] and Jerry [Campbell, public works director] to figure out what is a pragmatic way to … ‘dual-track’ this process.”
By that, he means he hopes to begin the annexation process as permitting and construction progresses, while entering into a memorandum of understanding with the city for use of water and sewer service.
“The school and our partner would agree to design all improvements, to city code, and to work with the city throughout the process to make sure that everything is accomplished to the city’s satisfaction.”
Lambert anticipates annexation to take up to six months to complete.
But according to City Attorney Stephanie Bonney, the academy will need to work with county officials as well as the city.
“Since the property is located in the county, all the permits have to go through the county,” said Bonney. “That doesn’t mean that the city couldn’t then also just look at them to ensure that at a future point of annexation, the city could be comfortable annexing the property.”
She said the city could allow the academy to access water and sewer through a contract outside of the city, to allow construction to move forward.
“The city can’t enter into any kind of an agreement in which you agree to annex them ahead of time. It’s a legislative decision that’s going to be made by whatever body is sitting here at the time.”
Lambert said academy officials will work to adapt to whatever modes are needed to make progress toward opening the new campus in time for the 2023-24 school year. However, the council acknowledged that it cannot enter into an agreement to annex at this time, due to technicalities related to the building’s location.
“If Danny was checking and we were comfortable it was meeting city standards as it was being built under county permits, we could … theoretically agree to annex it mid-project,” Bonney added.
She further advised the council that the should add to any future agreements to provide water and sewer to projects outside of city limits, a stipulation that those requesting such shall consent to annexation at a later date.
The council agreed to table the academy’s annexation request until the next council meeting, so officials may submit a formal request for a water and sewer service contract.
The Sekady Building is at 6905 U.S. Highway 95.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
