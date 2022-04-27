School leaders engage in math talk

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — By a show of hands, which of our readers believe mathematics to be hard? While we can’t see whether your hand is up, Payette school officials are working to take an edge off of math’s difficulty, for students and for parents.
MaryBeth Bennett, principal of Westside Elementary, and Kipp McKenzie, principal of Payette Primary School, have been working with parents to determine the effectiveness of updated curricula for its students. Bennett explained this to the Board of Trustees at its meeting on April 11. After surveying available packages, Bennett said she and McKenzie have zeroed in on two math curriculum programs: Eureka Squared and i-Ready.
According to Bennett, the aim is to help students and parents understand math concepts and vocabulary, as well as the algorithm that goes into it.
“We have had our Region 3 [math] specialist joining us through the process, and a teacher at each grade level, Kindergarten through fifth grade, because everybody has different content that they’re looking at,” said Bennett.”I actually used Ed Reports, which shows which programs meet standards and how high they are. I requested samples of those for each grade level.”
Bennett said the availability of tools to help students process math concepts the way they think is a key component of this evaluation. She and McKenzie developed a scoring rubric to help them determine which program has the best tools for learning.
Bennet said feedback has largely been in favor of the i-Ready program, due in part to its use of online tools. She said these include features that help parents learn the concepts involved more effectively.
“I had four different sets of parents go through and evaluate them … I had them evaluate the Eureka Squared and the iReady, and they scored the Eureka Squared a 16.5 and the i-Ready a 20,” Bennett added. “Some of the comments for the iReady were, ‘The digital program looks entertaining and looks to allow engagement without frustration or boredom.’”
Others included positive feedback about activities i-Ready includes for families to do together, and online tools for parents and “old people concepts.” Parents critiqued Eureka Squared for only showing one way to solve a problem and has less means of parental communication.
Bennett said one goal of selecting a new curriculum is striking a balance between word problems and basic problem solving.
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, the board took no action on the matter.
According to Board Clerk Barbara Choate, the schools will be implementing i-Ready next school year.
Choate said this review has been taking place over the last 18 months and that this a normal review process, with its last curriculum adoption having taken place six years ago.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com
