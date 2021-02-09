PAYETTE — As the needs of its students and its support staff continue to change, the Payette School District is planning a few more projects to help change with them. During its regular meeting on Monday, the district Board of Trustees discussed putting to bid several remodeling projects designed to keep up with shifts in enrollment and to ensure student safety.
One project involves switching the Presidio Alternative High School Campus with the current district office building, both of which are adjacent to the district’s track and field facility.
“It obviously [would connect] with our boardroom,” said Chairman Andy Kirkendall. “It makes a lot of sense to have our district office here, plus it provides a lot more room as needed.”
Board Clerk Barbara Choate said a lot of the district’s storage of equipment and documents is already at what is now Presidio. The project would also relocate a temporary lunchroom facility to reduce the need for delivery trucks to park in student areas.
Another involves an expansion of the Payette High School lunchroom. The facility was originally built as part of a middle school housed on the site in 1962.
“The lunchroom at the high school is not large enough to allow social distancing and feed all of our students at the same break time,” said Choate. “We would like to do, even if it’s a temporary thing, just to put some walls out there on the site, put some heaters out there so all of our students can be in there safely.”
According to Choate, Payette High is seeing an increase in student enrollment. The Idaho State Department of Education website reports an enrollment of 365 for the 2020 school year.
Payette High School principal Jake Williams told the board that students spread out into the hallways due to the limited space in the lunchroom.
“When the weather’s warm, we were … setting up tables outside, things like that,” said Williams. “A lot of kids do leave campus right now to eat, and you’ve kind of heard … they’re spilling out into the hallways, we’re spreading out as well as we can. Like Mrs. Choate said, it’s not social distancing by any stretch.”
Williams said no increases in COVID-19 transmission have resulted from this situation.
Trustee Ethan Mittelstadt said he thought it rather late in the COVID-19 pandemic to put the project out to bid just to ensure social distancing.
“If we’re not going to be in dire circumstances in the fall, I don’t know that that’s the best use of our money to approach it now,” said Mittelstadt.
Board Clerk Barbara Choate, however, told the board the problem goes far beyond the endurance of the pandemic.
“The lunchroom is not large enough for our high school students,” said Choate. “There is a need there, in addition to the social distancing.”
Trustee Adam Rynearson noted that the lunchroom is only about the size of three classrooms. Trustees Candita Strong and Terrie Cathcart-Shurte, said the lunchroom was already too small years ago, with Shurte noting she worked in the lunchroom and observed then it was too small.
Rynearson moved to put the projects out to bid, with Strong seconding. The voice vote to approve was 5-0.
Other district
projects
At Payette High, with the dome’s air conditioning system in place, Choate said work to install ice-proofing materials over the system’s duct work is likely to take place during the summer. Residual payments remaining on the project total $18,000, she said.
At McCain Middle School, according to Choate, a final residual payment had been withheld from the roofing company involved in the school’s 2019 roof repair project after they inadvertently damaged an electrical panel which controls a curtain in the school’s auditorium when the roof was replaced. She reported that the roofing company agreed in January to replace the damaged electrical components and that the final payment has now been delivered.
“The middle school roof is now a final project,” said Choate.
