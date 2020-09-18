School District moving to new headquarters

NEW PLYMOUTH — As schools deal with the new normal of social distancing, the New Plymouth School District’s offices have found a new means of giving themselves more space. At its regular meeting on Sept. 14, the New Plymouth School Board approved the lease for a new District administration office. The new offices will be located at the Internet Truckstop building.
According to Superintendent David Sotutu, the opportunity to move house comes to the District with room to spare.
“The school district was approached by a property owner who had space available that would provide for our school district offices and a more suitable space to hold school board meetings,” wrote Sotutu in a Sept. 15 email. “The property owner was also willing to lease the space to the school district for well below the market value of that space.”
According to Sotutu, the initial term of the lease is five years. Taxpayers in the community may be pleased to learn that this move will be easy on their wallets thanks to outside help.
“Due to the low lease amount and a donation from a charitable foundation, there is no cost to taxpayers for the new district office and school boardroom,” added Sotutu.
A timetable for the move was not available before press time.
