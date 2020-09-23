School District declares special education emergency

PAYETTE — With the 2020-21 school year underway, the Payette School District is working to confront a pressing need for special education instructors in its schools. At their regular meeting on Sept. 14, the District Board of Trustees declared an emergency to expedite the process of finding qualified individuals to provide special education services.
“Alternative Authorizations are used to fill an area of need with a candidate who does not hold an appropriate certificate or endorsement,” wrote Superintendent Robin Gilbert in a Sept. 18 email. “These happen for a variety of reasons. Payette School District is using the Alternative Authorization Content Specialist to provide an expedited route to certification for individuals who are highly and uniquely qualified in a subject area to teach in an area identified as a need.”
Gilbert stated that teachers for such roles often come from out of state or through non traditional education routes, and need additional time for their status to be recognized with a teaching certificate.
“We do this quicker through the alternative authorization process. An Alternative Authorization is good for one year and has a plan for the candidate to receive a 5-year certificate.”
According to the State Department of Education website, the Idaho State Board of Education reviews applications for one-year emergency provisional certification while the Professional Standards Commission reviews applications for the authorization, be they teachers to new content specialists or pupil service staff.
“Emergency Provisional Certificate is a district request that allows a district/charter to request one-year emergency certification for a candidate who does not hold a current Idaho certificate/credential, but who has a strong content background, at least two (2) years of college training and some educational pedagogy, to fill an area of need that requires certification/endorsement,” the website states. “The district/charter must provide documented proof that an emergency exists. While the candidate is under emergency provisional certification, no financial penalties will be assessed to the hiring district.”
Gilbert noted that this isn’t the first time the District has experienced difficulty finding and hiring the right person for the job.
“One of the requirements of the Alternative Authorization option is for the district to demonstrate and declare an hiring need (emergency). This is what the board did on Monday night. Special Education positions are consistently hard to fill.”
But if you feel you have what it takes to teach a special education subject, Gilbert noted that the Special Education Teacher/Extended Resource Room position is posted on the District website now. Go to payetteschools.org and click on ‘Jobs’ to learn more.
