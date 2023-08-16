School board: Step away from the AI

It’s tempting to have artificial intelligence programs do your homework for you. But the Payette School District is providing an incentive to resist the urge: They are treating such use as equal to plagiarism, and an update to student handbooks reflects this.

PAYETTE — Students, have you ever used artificial intelligence to generate your essay or do your algebra homework? If so, the Payette School District Board of Trustees has a message for you: It won’t fly.

The board approved updates to student handbooks to reflect the availability of artificial intelligence to create documents, during its regular meeting on Monday. Superintendent Glen Croft aims to send a clear message to students that using such technology to get ahead in school is dishonest and won’t be tolerated.



