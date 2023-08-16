School board: Step away from the AI

It’s tempting to have artificial intelligence programs do your homework for you. But the Payette School District is providing an incentive to resist the urge: They are treating such use as equal to plagiarism, and an update to student handbooks reflects this.
PAYETTE — Students, have you ever used artificial intelligence to generate your essay or do your algebra homework? If so, the Payette School District Board of Trustees has a message for you: It won’t fly.
The board approved updates to student handbooks to reflect the availability of artificial intelligence to create documents, during its regular meeting on Monday. Superintendent Glen Croft aims to send a clear message to students that using such technology to get ahead in school is dishonest and won’t be tolerated.
Croft quoted Angie Spelman, a speaker who presented the 2023 National Consortium of Clinical Educators conference, as saying that artificial intelligence presents students with another way to beat the system.
“We adopted the language they recommended. Essentially what it is, is a whole new way for students to cheat,” he said. “You say whatever, it will just write what [somebody says].”
Croft recalled a seminar he attended in which participants were given the chance to try out generating essays with artificial intelligence. He observed how easily a student could dial down the quality of work.
“You could even, on there … you can even say, ‘Lower the ability a little bit,’ and it will write it ‘down a little bit. So students can even tweak and adjust it to almost follow ‘high school language.’”
Croft humored the situation by pointing out that a student could use the technology to write a “C” grade paper, if a student chooses.
Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall acknowledged that the technology is a major challenge to education in general.
“I think it’s just a sign of the times that we have to have something in there to at least bridge that gap,” said Kirkendall.
“What it comes down to … This is an issue we’ve had in math for a while, because they have photo math where you can take a picture” and the technology can do your homework for you, Croft added. “We’re going to have to ultimately tweak how we grade. This will lead to fundamental changes across the nation, with how we approach English … This at least gives us a framework of saying that, to use these programs is cheating. It’s right in there with plagiarism.”
Trustee Candita Strong moved to approve the update to student handbooks, seconded by Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte. The motion carried with a voice vote of 5-0.
Noteworthy is that an article by the Brookings Institute highlights three main approaches to artificial intelligence are being taken by school districts nationwide this school year: Banning it outright, integrating it into curriculum, or placing it under review. As reported by the institute, New York City public schools were the first to reverse a ban on use of the programs and are working to integrate them into curriculum. Others, such as districts in Prince George’s County, Maryland; Jefferson County, Kentucky; and Chicago, Illinois have placed the programs under review.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.