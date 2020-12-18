School Board prepares to ask for levy renewal

PAYETTE — Even as COVID-19 has put its families’ budgets under strain, the Payette School District Board of Trustees found itself dealing with the strain of preparing to renew the district’s supplemental levy at its Dec. 14 regular meeting.
According to Board Clerk Barbara Choate, the levy to be submitted to voters has the same language as the previous one from 2018.
“I know [Trustee Candita] Strong visited with former levy committee members, and it was their recommendation that the dollar amount not be raised at this point in time,” said Choate. “The perception of a struggling economy is great at this time and the sentiment of the committee was that to increase that amount would pretty much secure failure of the resolution.”
The present levy brings in an additional $400,000 annually for the district. Choate notes that an audit conducted in early 2020 showed the district would have had a $397,000 deficit without the levy, and that staffing and curriculum quality would have suffered.
“Our current mode of business is dependent upon that levy,” said Choate.
Chairman Adam Rynearson said he agrees with the former committee, noting that voters would see largely what they saw two years ago.
“It’s a familiar vote; they won’t be confused and vote a way they didn’t intend to vote,” said Rynearson.
Trustee Ethan Mittelstadt made an appeal to those watching the meeting, saying the district needs their support.
“You guys have supported us in years past, and I just want to ask for you guys to continue supporting us,” said Mittelstadt. “I understand some of you may be struggling more than normal, but hopefully we can get everyone’s support that we need.”
Trustee Andy Kirkendall recalled a discussion had in November by the board, regarding an increase in property values across the city. Assessed values increased by $5.6 million, according to Choate.
“By maintaining this we’re asking for the same dollar amount, but it should potentially be less of a burden on our folks,” said Kirkendall. “We’ve proven that we use it wisely and we’re able to use it for the benefit of our kids.”
Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte noted that supplemental levies are common across Idaho.
“”We’re not asking for a big bond … we’re just asking the same thing, just the help right now that they’ve always [given] to us.”
Kirkendall made the motion to approve the resolution, with Mittelstadt seconding. A voice vote to approve was unanimous.
In order for the levy to appear on the March 9 ballot, its language must first be ironed out at the board’s next meeting, Jan. 11.
A comment request to clarify levy uses was pending as of press time.
