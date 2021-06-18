‘Run The Race’ 5K to celebrate world refugee day in Boise on Saturday

BOISE — Run the Race is a 5K and 10K charity fun run/Global Market to celebrate and bring attention to the refugee community in Boise and across the world during World Refugee Day weekend on June 19th.
The event kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 19th at Cassia Park (4600 W Camas St in Boise), with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at RunTheRace.run, with three price points: $20 to virtually participate, $30 for the 5K, and $35 for the 10K. Tax deductible donations can be made in addition to the race fee to support one of eight sponsoring organizations.
Run the Race exists to give benefit, support, and visibility to the world’s peoples among us and abroad. This is Boise’s opportunity to gain vision for our world and celebrate communities across the globe in which we can learn from our new neighbors in Idaho. This race supports a global cause, locally.
This event is a family friendly event where the race is complemented with a Global Market where Boiseans can come enjoy food from former refugee owned restaurants and food trucks, listen to a Congolese choir, look through local artisans’ work, and learn from local organizations who work within refugee resettlement. It is free to come attend festivities at Cassia Park, fees/donations are only required for runners.
The race route will take runners from Cassia Park down to the Boise River and back on Garden Street. Volunteers and Road Work Ahead Traffic Services will direct all runners. The full route can be found on page 2, and attached to this email. The full schedule of events are listed below:
7:00am - Run the Race at Cassia Park officially opens for registrants & supporters
8:30am - Run the Race 5K and 10K race begins
9:00am - Food trucks ready for business
9:30am - First finishers announced; sponsor speeches; raffle giveaways; booth prizes
11:00am - Booths; food trucks; and race-day completes
Run the Race is excited to welcome charities, churches, and organizations as sponsors who are looking to bless and support our global communities’ physical, social, spiritual, and emotional welfare. Sponsors of Run the Race include: LEAP Housing, Glocal Community Partners, Agency for New Americans, Road Work Ahead, YWAM Idaho, Resonate Church and Campus Outreach.
