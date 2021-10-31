Roof replacement to cause temporary detours

FRUITLAND — In days of yore, the city of Fruitland had its own roller skating rink. Before that, the rink was a well-known dance hall.
“Fruitland was well known for the dance hall and had some famous artists such as Ernest Tubb, the Texas Troubadour, perform live,” wrote City Administrator Stuart Grimes in an email Thursday. “They also had a house band called The String Busters that were popular.”
While both businesses have gone with the times, the building which once housed each of these at 321 S.W. Third Ave. still stands today as an apartment building. However, its roof needs truss replacement before the coming winter sets in.
In order to facilitate the repair project, Rick Greif, representing R2B LLC., approached the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting Monday to request the closure of South Nebraska street north of Southwest Third Avenue to facilitate the project. He said the scale of the project means he needs the room.
“The trusses on that building are 60 feet wide and the building’s 120 feet long, so there’s no way we can do that without closing that street down,” said Greif. “Those trusses, I cannot believe they haven’t fallen down from snow loads over the years, because of the way they’re built. The insurance company asked me to crawl up there and look at them and said, ‘Can you fix these?’ They said, ‘I want to get the heck out of here before they fall down!’”
Greif said he has a supplier standing by to manufacture the needed trusses to replace the failing ones. He noted the sidewalk would be needed to stage the materials needed for the project, as he plans to replace supports under the roof, while retaining the existing gable ends at the north and south ends of the building.
“[Nov.] 5th is when they’re being made; I can certainly have them show up on the 8th, just so they’re not closed for that weekend too.”
Greif has requested a road closure running Nov. 8-17, to provide adequate time for delivery of materials and completion of repairs.
“I think we’ll be done sooner than that,” he said. “The guy who’s tearing them off and putting them back on, they’re going to tear them off in chunks, set them on the ground. Hardin [Sanitation] is going to pick them up, smash them … and haul them away.”
Police Chief J.D. Huff doesn’t anticipate any major impact from the planned closure.
“That’s what I always look at,” said Huff. “Since the tenants are not going to be in the building, the only thing I worry about is Tacos Mi Ranchito’s parking on that street. But they do have city parking to the north.”
He asked that as long as crane equipment remains within the blocked off street, a closure of the alley next to the building would not be needed.
Greif told the council he requested this much time because of uncertainty regarding weather conditions during the project.
“It’s supposed to be decent that week,” Greif noted.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the project, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried 4-0.
The building presently has three tenants, who will be temporarily vacating the building during the repair project, according to Greif.
