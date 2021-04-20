PAYETTE — Between keeping an eye out for new COVID-19 cases and looking for roof leaks before the next rainstorm, Superintendent Robin Gilbert had a full load of work to present to the Payette School District Board of Trustees on April 12. While there’s much to be done, she appeared to have things handled in her latest Superintendent Board Report for the month of April.
Following are examples of progress made on school and district to-do lists.
COVID-19 update
In her report, Gilbert cited a daily incidence rate of 0.724 per 10,000 people living within the district per Southwest District Health.
“Our numbers are still dropping , I know last week it was at 1.07 … Now we’re down below one,” Gilbert said.
With permission obtained from the health authority, the Apple Blossom committee has secured use of Payette High facilities for the upcoming Apple Blossom Festival, according to Gilbert..
Property
Among the several facility needs addressed in the report was the roof at Payette High School: According to Gilbert, Upson Roof Company took samples of the roofs at Payette Primary School, Payette High and the district office.
“We are considering replacement of [the] high school roof [in the] summer of 2022 with Plant Facility levy dollars,” wrote Gilbert in her report.
At Payette Primary, recently resurfaced tennis courts have shown defects in the form of surface bubbling. Gilbert told the board this would be covered under warranty by Beynon from Tulatin, Oregon, who provided the resurfacing work.
At the Payette Education Center, new fire alarms have been installed.
Gilbert said a meeting with construction management and an architect was being planned, with estimates for projects to be presented to the district finance committee to determine which projects to prioritize for completion.
Summer school prep
School officials are preparing for summer school classes, with registration and staffing in progress as of the time this report was issued. According to Gilbert, Payette High will hold two summer sessions beginning in June, while Payette Primary and McCain Middle will start their summer sessions July 6.
“Sandarah [Cornwell, food service director] has met with the City Library to arrange summer feeding program[s] here as well as the summer school sites,” wrote Gilbert in her report.
Strategic planning
Gilbert reported that the district’s Core Committee met twice in March to finalize early steps toward a new strategic plan. The committee is reworking the district’s beliefs, mission and vision statements to “make them more succinct,” she said.
The effort is in its second draft. The committee’s draft beliefs statement describes education as:
• Essential to life
• Transformational
• A collective responsibility
• Maximized together
• Should be respectful and safe
• Creates academic and career pathways
• Obtainable
The rewritten mission statement says the district will “provide rigorous, high quality instruction aligned to state standards in a collaborative, respectful learning environment, with opportunities to explore and develop personally, resulting in high achievement for all.”
Its draft vision describes the district as “a learning community, devoted to creating courageous citizens prepared to enrich their world.
New programs
Gilbert updated the board of the district signing a contract to move the student information system from Tyler Technologies to that of PowerSchool over the next three months. She said the move will be complete by June 30.
Gilbert also indicated the district has selected 3D EZ Routing to manage its bus routing and related communication systems between schools and parents.
Safety inspections
Gilbert reported that the Idaho Division of Building Safety conducted its annual safety inspection in March, which Payette Fire Chief Steve Castenada asked to join in on.
“Our report back was extensive, but most items were simple to adjust and some were not well documented,” including warning statements about small appliances wrote Gilbert.
